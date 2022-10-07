ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Former San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval heading to LBPRC

There was a time when Pablo Sandoval was a budding star for the San Francisco Giants. He was a two time All Star and a three time World Series champion, a surprisingly solid third baseman despite a body type that could best be described as spherical. That body type made him a beloved character in San Francisco while his production ensured that he would not lose that distinction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

2022 MLB front office rankings: The NL East

The race for the NL East divisional title came down to a tie-breaker. In the end, Braves front office boss Alex Anthopoulos gave his team just enough of a personnel edge to gain that narrow advantage. Anthopoulos and new Mets general manager Billy Eppler matched one another move-for-move during the...
MLB
3 areas of need for the St. Louis Cardinals heading into 2023

The Wild Card round of the MLB postseason concluded on Saturday and Sunday. The Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres all punched their tickets to the division series, while the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets all saw the end of their short playoff runs. Big questions loom for the teams eliminated in the Wild Card round as next season becomes the priority.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Yankees reportedly eyeing Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The New York Yankees know they need to strengthen their rotation going forward. Those hopes could lead to their sights turning to Japan. According to Yahoo Japan, the Yankees are amongst the teams eyeing Orix Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yahoo Japan further reported that more than ten teams are keeping tabs on Yamamoto for when he is posted.
MLB
Dodgers get exactly what they wanted in Padres NLDS matchup

For the National League’s top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, opening their 2022 postseason schedule against the San Diego Padres is shaping up to be the best of all worlds. After all, not have the San Diego Padres already played a three-game series in the Wild Card round against the New York Mets, using up some of their pitching before Tuesday’s opener at Chavez Ravine, but the Los Angeles Dodgers will also be playing a team that they dominated in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
