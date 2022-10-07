Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Milo’s opening new location in Clanton, to open in 20 Midtown Birmingham next year
Milo’s Hamburgers will open its newest location in Clanton on Thursday. It’s the Alabama burger chain’s 24th location, located just off Interstate 65 at exit 205. And given Clanton’s reputation as Alabama’s stop for peaches, Milo’s will debut a scratch-made peach pie unique to its Clanton menu.
Bham Now
Now the News: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens second location, Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75M + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. It’s time to catch you up on the buzziest news in Birmingham, and this week is all about openings. Keep reading for more on Davenport’s Pizza Palace’s second location in Vestavia Hills, K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to Ross Bridge and more.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
Bham Now
K & J’s Elegant Pastries + 8 more Birmingham openings that you need to check out
Birmingham, it’s a new week and there are so many new businesses to check out in town. From mouthwatering food to your next rockin’ party, we have nine brand-new Birmingham openings or coming soon businesses that we’re excited about. Keep reading to check them out!. 1. Boho...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Be on the lookout for these two coffee shops coming to the Birmingham area
Birmingham’s coffee shop scene is continuing a steady expansion. The Birmingham Business Journal reports two new coffee shops are coming to the Birmingham metro area: one on Highway 280 and another in Mountain Brook. The chain Scooter’s Coffee has signed a deal for space at 4725 U.S. 280, according...
birminghamtimes.com
Business Owner Kristal Bryant: K&J’s Elegant Pastries to Open in Hoover
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
wbrc.com
21-year-old shot and killed in East Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in an East Birmingham neighborhood overnight according to Birmingham Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. According to officers, two men were in the car. The driver, identified as Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot and killed. The passenger was not injured.
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside
With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
Big Boi will be the post-game performer for the 81st annual Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic has announced this year’s post-game performer: Big Boi. The Dungeon Family rapper and one half of Outkast will take the field for the post-game concert after the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets face off at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The 81st Magic...
5 October food festivals that will make you go ‘Yum!’ in Birmingham
Sweet or savory? Spicy or mild? Simple or complex? Healthy or decadent? Whatever your taste, you’re likely to find a food festival to suit it in Birmingham. Here are five events in October that are guaranteed to make your mouth water, offering delicacies that range from hearty pierogi to tangy salsa.
wbrc.com
Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim, an unidentified Black man, was riding along 1st Avenue South at 18th Street South around 7:21 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
wbrc.com
Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0