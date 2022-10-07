Read full article on original website
Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago
Since I know how Dems feel about children to begin with, they're always advocating for abortion, I don't trust any child with Democrat policies regarding child care. I truly believe and agree with Drazan and feel that she will do the most good with childcare issues.
Reply(1)
6
Related
opb.org
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/10 – More Housing for Low and Middle-Income Families Coming to The Rogue Valley, Medford Police Advise About Bear Sighting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. More Housing for Low and Middle-Income Families Coming to The Rogue Valley. There is more housing for low and middle-income families coming throughout...
Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson
Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kotek: Addressing state-wide issues as Oregon’s Democratic candidate
Democrat Tina Kotek was Oregon's longest-serving Speaker of the Oregon House, serving 9 years from 2013 to earlier this year when she left the leadership position to concentrate on her race for governor.
opb.org
University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announce programs supporting Native American students
By the end of Indigenous Peoples’ Day all of Oregon’s public universities had programs moving forward aimed at giving financial support to Native American students. Both the University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announced programs Monday, following Oregon’s five other public universities that made similar strides in the past few months.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDRV
SNAP: Oregon households have extension on replacement benefits
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon households who lost food they purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the public safety power shut offs or wildfire evacuations in August and September now have an extension to request replacement benefits. Households that lost or had to throw away food...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county
Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
opb.org
Travel Oregon and the state’s federally recognized tribes collaborate on guide featuring events throughout Oregon
Travel Oregon partnered with the state’s nine federally recognized tribes to create the “Travel Guide to Oregon Indian Country.” The guide features descriptions and locations of tribal museums, events and activities open to the public throughout the state. “We really kind of dove into this with both...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Wildfire smoke, woodland restoration, an Ashland art exhibition and SOU’s giant donation
Cedar Creek fire, smoke continues to cause air advisories in Willamette Valley. Continuous smoke in Lane County led the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies to issue air quality advisories Monday. Smoke from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington are contributing to smoke in Lane, Clackamas, Douglas, northern Klamath, Multnomah and Washington counties.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY: What to expect for our third winter living with COVID-19; Boosters & Flu Shots
Infectious diseases spread more easily when people spend more time indoors during colder weather. As a result, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase starting in November. After two years of mild flu seasons, experts expect flu cases to rise to levels experienced in the years before the pandemic. While we are better positioned this year than the previous two with updated COVID-19 boosters, treatments and a level of protection from previous infections, COVID-19 remains the third leading cause of death in the United States. Factor in the anticipated return of the flu, and we may be in for another challenging winter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed
Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
Comments / 4