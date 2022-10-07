Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
Tilray Brands To Rally Over 45%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY price target from $4.15 to $4.5. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Tilray Brands shares fell 2.5% to $3.09 in pre-market trading. Mizuho cut the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $288 to $264. Mizuho...
DICE Therapeutics, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares surged 53.6% to $37.86 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
Ford Stock Slumps On UBS Downgrade to 'Sell'; GM Rating, Price Target Also Cut Amid Recession Risk
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after analysts at UBS lowered their rating and price target on the carmaker, citing a sharp demand hit linked to the looming U.S. recession. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel cut his rating on the stock to 'sell', from 'neutral', and took $3...
Benzinga
Alphabet To $134? Plus This Analyst Slashes Price Target On McDonald's
Credit Suisse cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $140 to $134. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares fell 1.2% to $96.69 on Tuesday. Wedbush cut the price target for McDonald's Corporation MCD from $270 to $265. Wedbush analyst Nick...
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign
Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play
The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.27% to $116.81 Monday morning. NVIDIA shares are trading lower after the United States placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. The stock could also be trading lower on continued downward momentum in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company last week lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares dropped 6.6% to $31.72 in pre-market trading. Rivian...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
Analyst Ratings for Pinterest
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pinterest PINS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pinterest. The company has an average price target of $25.79 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $18.00.
Why NVIDIA, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Traded Lower; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday
Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY climbed 61.4% to close at $2.63 on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday. Inventiva S.A. IVA climbed 69.5% to settle at $7.05 after gaining around 10% on Thursday. Minim, Inc. MINM rose 50.9% to close at $0.32 on Friday. Minim, during August,...
Why This Marvell Technology Analyst Is Turning Bullish
Following the recent market selloff, Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL share price shows that a “healthy amount of pessimism” has already been priced in, according to Wells Fargo Securities. The Marvell Technology Analyst: Gary Mobley upgraded Marvell Technology from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $58 price target.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Bassett Furniture Shares Surge On Buyout Proposal At 27% Premium
CSC Generation Holdings Inc has made public its proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET for $21 per share. The proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51. CSC said BSET Board has been unwilling to engage in...
Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
