Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
Benzinga

DICE Therapeutics, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares surged 53.6% to $37.86 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
Benzinga

Alphabet To $134? Plus This Analyst Slashes Price Target On McDonald's

Credit Suisse cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $140 to $134. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares fell 1.2% to $96.69 on Tuesday. Wedbush cut the price target for McDonald's Corporation MCD from $270 to $265. Wedbush analyst Nick...
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Benzinga

Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play

The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.27% to $116.81 Monday morning. NVIDIA shares are trading lower after the United States placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. The stock could also be trading lower on continued downward momentum in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company last week lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pinterest PINS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pinterest. The company has an average price target of $25.79 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $18.00.
Benzinga

Why This Marvell Technology Analyst Is Turning Bullish

Following the recent market selloff, Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL share price shows that a “healthy amount of pessimism” has already been priced in, according to Wells Fargo Securities. The Marvell Technology Analyst: Gary Mobley upgraded Marvell Technology from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $58 price target.
Benzinga

Bassett Furniture Shares Surge On Buyout Proposal At 27% Premium

CSC Generation Holdings Inc has made public its proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET for $21 per share. The proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51. CSC said BSET Board has been unwilling to engage in...
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
