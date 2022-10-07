ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
nunesmagician.com

A Syracuse Football fan’s visit to Earth-3789

We are no stranger to multiversal shenanigans here at TNIAAM, especially when they involve the Syracuse Orange. However, when Bill C of ESPN and SP+ fame gets in on the action, you know that the universe currently inhabited, for as crazy as it may seem, is really pretty stable compared to what’s out there in the multiverse of college football simulations.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Dino Babers’s NC State week preview

After a well-deserved week off, the No. 18 Syracuse Orange begin their prep for a battle with No. 15 NC State. We continue this week’s coverage of ‘Cuse football with the latest from Head Coach Dino Babers:. A Top-20 Clash Over 20 Years Overdue. Babers was hoping for...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Football vs Clemson Tigers set for Noon kickoff on ABC

The No. 18 Syracuse Orange have a daunting run of games in front of them from this week’s contest against No. 15 NC State until the season finale against Boston College. Their most difficult game in that stretch is presumably next week’s game against No. 5 Clemson in Death Valley. Today, the ACC announced that the game will kickoff at Noon and be aired nationally on ABC.
CLEMSON, SC
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse fall sports update: We’re a football school

So far 2022 has been more treats than tricks for Syracuse Orange sports. Can the Orange keep things hot while the temperatures begin to cool?. It was a dominant week for the Orange as they beat Stanford 4-0 and Cornell 5-0. Sabine Van den Eijnden recorded a hat trick against the Big Red on a day when Syracuse retired the #9 of Julie Williamson.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Florida, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange open as favorites as hosts to NC State

It seems that the Syracuse Orange have squeaked past Bye Week U by the skin of their teeth this week. That’s great and all, but for the first time since 2001, the Orange are hosting a ranked team in the JMA Wireless Dome while they, themselves are ranked. The matchup against the #15 NC State Wolfpack this weekend puts the undefeated record of #18 Syracuse on the line in a real test.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange: $1M NIL offers from Adam Weitsman are absolutely vital

News recently broke via Syracuse.com that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman will offer $1 million annually to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies, and ‘Cuse fans are hopeful that these offers from Weitsman will ultimately benefit Syracuse in the recruiting arena.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Depth chart against NC State shows minimal changes after the bye-week

With the NC State Wolfpack looming on the horizon, the Syracuse Orange are looking to move to 6-0 on the year and remain undefeated in conference. It is the hope that, contrary to past precedent, coming off the bye week will help the Orange accomplish that goal and it will likely do so with approximately the same squad that the Orange saw play against Wagner last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Jesse Edwards

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. We’ve done a couple of these already, and there’s no sense beating around the bush any longer. Let’s get to perhaps the most important player on this year’s team: Jesse Edwards.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA football routs Rome Free Academy, stays unbeaten

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It wasn’t difficult for the Christian Brothers Academy football team to move to 6-0 on the season. In fact, when the Brothers played at Rome Free Academy last Saturday afternoon, it had 55 points on the board by halftime, cruising from there to defeat the Black Knights 69-21.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Iowa State Cyclones#Nc State#American Football#College Football#The Syracuse Orange#Christian#Jayhawks#Tcu
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
signsofthetimes.com

NY Signshop Tapped for Project at Syracuse University’s Sports Arena

Syracuse University’s on-campus sports arena has new signage for its new name. Formerly the Carrier Dome, the stadium was renamed the JMA Dome in an agreement with JMA Wireless, headquartered in Syracuse, NY. Now the stadium is sporting new branded signage to reflect the name change, a project completed...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Matt Sheppard wins third Super DIRT Week finale for a $50,000 payday at Oswego

For the second time in his illustrious DIRTcar big-block modified career, Matt Sheppard has swept Super DIRT Week 2022 clean. After qualifying on the pole Thursday and winning his heat event Friday, the Savannah driver completed his unbeaten week by winning Sunday afternoon’s 50th annual Billy Whittaker Cars 200 finale at the Oswego Speedway and the $50,000 check that goes with it.
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Syracuse.com

Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
SOLVAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy