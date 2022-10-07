Read full article on original website
Related
nunesmagician.com
A Syracuse Football fan’s visit to Earth-3789
We are no stranger to multiversal shenanigans here at TNIAAM, especially when they involve the Syracuse Orange. However, when Bill C of ESPN and SP+ fame gets in on the action, you know that the universe currently inhabited, for as crazy as it may seem, is really pretty stable compared to what’s out there in the multiverse of college football simulations.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Dino Babers’s NC State week preview
After a well-deserved week off, the No. 18 Syracuse Orange begin their prep for a battle with No. 15 NC State. We continue this week’s coverage of ‘Cuse football with the latest from Head Coach Dino Babers:. A Top-20 Clash Over 20 Years Overdue. Babers was hoping for...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Football vs Clemson Tigers set for Noon kickoff on ABC
The No. 18 Syracuse Orange have a daunting run of games in front of them from this week’s contest against No. 15 NC State until the season finale against Boston College. Their most difficult game in that stretch is presumably next week’s game against No. 5 Clemson in Death Valley. Today, the ACC announced that the game will kickoff at Noon and be aired nationally on ABC.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse fall sports update: We’re a football school
So far 2022 has been more treats than tricks for Syracuse Orange sports. Can the Orange keep things hot while the temperatures begin to cool?. It was a dominant week for the Orange as they beat Stanford 4-0 and Cornell 5-0. Sabine Van den Eijnden recorded a hat trick against the Big Red on a day when Syracuse retired the #9 of Julie Williamson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange open as favorites as hosts to NC State
It seems that the Syracuse Orange have squeaked past Bye Week U by the skin of their teeth this week. That’s great and all, but for the first time since 2001, the Orange are hosting a ranked team in the JMA Wireless Dome while they, themselves are ranked. The matchup against the #15 NC State Wolfpack this weekend puts the undefeated record of #18 Syracuse on the line in a real test.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange: $1M NIL offers from Adam Weitsman are absolutely vital
News recently broke via Syracuse.com that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman will offer $1 million annually to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies, and ‘Cuse fans are hopeful that these offers from Weitsman will ultimately benefit Syracuse in the recruiting arena.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Depth chart against NC State shows minimal changes after the bye-week
With the NC State Wolfpack looming on the horizon, the Syracuse Orange are looking to move to 6-0 on the year and remain undefeated in conference. It is the hope that, contrary to past precedent, coming off the bye week will help the Orange accomplish that goal and it will likely do so with approximately the same squad that the Orange saw play against Wagner last week.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Jesse Edwards
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. We’ve done a couple of these already, and there’s no sense beating around the bush any longer. Let’s get to perhaps the most important player on this year’s team: Jesse Edwards.
RELATED PEOPLE
ACC Power Rankings: Suddenly, it’s Syracuse carrying expectations in key division matchup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Crank up the time machine; Syracuse is taking it back to the ‘90s. Saturday’s football game against No. 15 North Carolina State will be the first Top 20 matchup in the dome since the 1998 season opener against Tennessee.
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
CBA football routs Rome Free Academy, stays unbeaten
CENTRAL NEW YORK – It wasn’t difficult for the Christian Brothers Academy football team to move to 6-0 on the season. In fact, when the Brothers played at Rome Free Academy last Saturday afternoon, it had 55 points on the board by halftime, cruising from there to defeat the Black Knights 69-21.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Camden Football remains undefeated after win over South Jeff
CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was a busy day on the high school gridiron, with 7 games on the schedule. In Camden, a Section 3 Class B contest as Camden hosted the South Jeff Spartans. Camden is undefeated coming into this one. Brian Gonzalez hits Issac Lynch for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
signsofthetimes.com
NY Signshop Tapped for Project at Syracuse University’s Sports Arena
Syracuse University’s on-campus sports arena has new signage for its new name. Formerly the Carrier Dome, the stadium was renamed the JMA Dome in an agreement with JMA Wireless, headquartered in Syracuse, NY. Now the stadium is sporting new branded signage to reflect the name change, a project completed...
localsyr.com
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
Matt Sheppard wins third Super DIRT Week finale for a $50,000 payday at Oswego
For the second time in his illustrious DIRTcar big-block modified career, Matt Sheppard has swept Super DIRT Week 2022 clean. After qualifying on the pole Thursday and winning his heat event Friday, the Savannah driver completed his unbeaten week by winning Sunday afternoon’s 50th annual Billy Whittaker Cars 200 finale at the Oswego Speedway and the $50,000 check that goes with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
Syracuse mayor says city played vital role in Micron decision to come to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says the city’s resurgence, especially its revitalized downtown, played a key part in luring Micron Technology Inc. to Central New York. “This project wouldn’t be happening if we didn’t have a growing, vibrant city that would be attractive to their workforce,” said...
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York
If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
Comments / 0