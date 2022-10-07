ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everson, PA

Defense: Confession in East Huntingdon man's fatal overdose improperly obtained by police

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1LVm_0iPwCvIF00

A Fayette County man charged with providing drugs to a former high school friend who died two years ago from an overdose claims his confession was a result of improper questioning by police.

Steven Shively, 33, of Everson is awaiting trial on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and other offenses in connection with the Aug. 2, 2020, fatal overdose of 30-year-old Jason M. Schwartz in East Huntingdon.

Following a search of Shively’s home two days later, police said he admitted to trading fentanyl-laced heroin to Schwartz in exchange for Klonopin pills.

During a hearing Thursday, defense attorney Tim Dawson argued the confession should be barred from evidence because Shively was under the influence of drugs when questioned.

“He was so drugged up he couldn’t understand what he was saying,” Dawson said.

Cecily Luft, 33, of Mt. Pleasant, Shively’s former girlfriend and the mother of his two children, testified he was under the influence of drugs and substantially incoherent when she visited his home about 9:30 a.m. on the morning of the police search.

Luft said bags of heroin and pills were out on a table during her brief visit.

“It was like talking to a brick wall,” Luft said.

Investigators said Shively appeared sober when he was questioned hours later as police searched the home at 4 p.m.

State police Trooper James Mc­Kenzie said Shively showed no signs of impairment, indicated he understood he was not in custody and declared he wanted to cooperate with the investigation.

McKenzie testified police found an Estée Lauder makeup bag filled filled with drugs. The bag was discovered in an air vent in an upstairs bedroom and also contained Shively’s driver’s license, nearly $700 in cash and credit cards. Full and empty stamp bags with the same “Gucci” markings that were found at the scene of the Schwartz overdose were discovered in Shively’s home, police said.

McKenzie said Shively told investigators he and Schwartz had both been in recovery for drug addiction and relapsed. Shively said he visited with Schwartz several days earlier and traded heroin for pills.

McKenzie, along with Trooper Robert Politowski, testified Shively was not handcuffed and repeatedly told he was not under arrest before he was questioned.

“He did not seem impaired to me,” Politowski testified.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears did not rule on the issue and said he would allow the defense to present expert testimony when the hearing resumes, possibly later this year.

Shively, who was charged in January 2021, is free on bail as he awaits trial.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

New details emerge in alleged attack of Oliver Citywide Academy teacher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged in an alleged physical and sexual attack on a teacher inside a classroom at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy last month.Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. KDKA-TV obtained the school police report from the Sept. 29 incident. According to the report, the 15-year-old told a school police officer, "I'm sorry officer but I have urges." Sources say KDKA-TV the teen suffers from mental illness and has lived in foster care. Sources added that the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher when he grabbed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, PA
City
East Huntingdon Township, PA
WTAJ

Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Heroin#A Confession#Drugs
wtae.com

Investigation underway after cat is shot with arrow in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — All But Furgotten Humane Animal Rescue said an investigation was underway after a cat was shot with an arrow. "My son opened up the door, he saw the cat, and the arrow was sticking up above where the door is. You couldn't even open up the door. He's like, 'Somebody shot Lance,'" said Nick Augustine, the owner of Lance, the 3-year-old cat who was shot.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police

A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy