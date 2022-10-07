ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
PORTLAND, OR
People

'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'

The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market.  The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
OREGON STATE
Bend, OR
Oregon Entertainment
Oregon State
Oxygen

Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend

Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for your because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Oregon that are definitely worth visiting and are a great choice for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
OREGON STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
Golf.com

2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven

It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
PORTLAND, OR
