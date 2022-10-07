Read full article on original website
Poll Shows Disconnect Between Frontline Workers and C-suite
When it comes to the awareness of store-level struggles, new research from Axonify and Nudge reveals a disconnect between frontline, “deskless” workers and their bosses in the C-suite. The authors of the report, titled The Deskless Report 2022, said in a statement that the research reveals “new and alarming disconnects between corporate leaders and their frontline workers and managers that could lead to increased turnover in industries already struggling to keep employees.”More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts The survey data showed that...
California's drought adds to food inflation with tomatoes, onions, garlic hit
California's ongoing drought is expected to impact the prices of key crops like tomatoes and onions, driving food inflation even higher for consumers.
