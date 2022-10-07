ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Huntingdon Township, PA

After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jql4P_0iPwCqsc00

Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School.

The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.

“It’s been crazy,” said her father, Daniel Benner. “It makes you look at things different.”

Peyton was hit and pinned underneath the pickup after the driver didn’t see her because of the low profile of the hoverboard, state police said. She was freed by troopers, firefighters and ambulance personnel and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with significant injuries.

Mother Betsy Ann Benner said Peyton had several fractures, including to her skull, ribs, collarbone, face and tailbone. Her spleen was removed and a lung collapsed. She was on a ventilator for 27 days, which allowed her body to begin the healing process, Betsy Ann Benner said.

After Peyton started talking again, she began therapy at a rehabilitation center before coming home Aug. 9, just in time for the first day of seventh grade. For the beginning of the school year, she has attended class for a few hours every morning and then did more learning at home twice weekly, with the goal of starting a full day in the classroom.

There is still a lot of recovery to go in between doctor and therapy appointments, but the day-to-day progress is amazing to watch, Betsy Ann Benner said.

“We were pretty sure this was going to be a very long process,” she said. “This went quicker than we thought.”

The family — including Betsy Ann Benner’s fiancé, John Earley; his daughter, Arabella, 9; and the Benners’ daughter, Jazmine, 15 — got through the immediate aftermath with a lot of community support. That ranged from donations to a GoFundMe page and firehall fundraisers to home-cooked meals, rides and prayers from neighbors and the Yough community, as well as others farther away.

“People were just like, ‘Hey, I’m coming to drop groceries off at the house,’ ” Betsy Ann Benner said. “We didn’t have to worry about food. I didn’t have to worry about being home as much.”

Peyton is back to bantering with her older sister and playing with the family’s pets. The two girls video chatted while Peyton was at the hospital and in rehab.

“I was shocked at how far she came,” Jazmine said.

Peyton plays clarinet in her school band and participated in the district’s recent band festival, shadowing high school marching band members as they moved through formations. Betsy Ann Benner said Peyton will get to play with the high school band during the district’s upcoming homecoming game.

Plus, Peyton recently got clearance to do one of her favorite things: horse-riding.

“We’re just kind of like, ‘If she wants to try something, we’ll do it with her,’ ” Betsy Ann Benner said.

The slow process of getting back to normal continues, and Peyton — who celebrated her 13th birthday last month — seems to be more outgoing and confident. In the days after the crash, her parents were glad to see her get from one moment to the next. Now she’s jumping, reading and running up stairs.

“She doesn’t miss a beat,” Betsy Ann Benner said.

Comments / 1

Related
wtae.com

21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a motorcyclist died during a crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 9:20 p.m. Monday on College Avenue. Early Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the man killed as Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. State police...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
South Huntingdon Township, PA
City
Wyano, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Woman killed, 2 injured in Cambria County crash

UPDATE: State police announced that an Altoona woman died from her injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend. Amanda Farber, 36, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Altoona following the deadly rollover crash that took place Oct. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in Reade Township. State police said Farber was driving north on Skyline Drive […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle Fayette County fire

Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#Spleen#Skull#Traffic Accident
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Beaver County woman found alive

SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: South Beaver Township police said Mildred Belas has been found and is alive. ORIGINAL REPORT: Police in Beaver County are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman. South Beaver Township police say Mildred Belas walked away from Lakeview Person Care Home in Darlington. She...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police recover body from Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car with a man's body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases."Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013," one of the divers said.Police aren't sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.Update 10:50 p.m.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough.The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PennLive.com

Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police

A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County

FINLEYVILLE — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday in Finleyville, Washington County. A Monongahela police officer was driving when he discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Avenue around 1:12 a.m., according to the Washington County coroner’s office. The road...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy