Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buffalorising.com
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Trash & Treat Costume Walk
Want to be a superhero this Halloween season? It’s easy! All you have to do is throw on a costume and join others who are helping to clean up the city. On Saturday, October 22, Community Canvases, WNY Trash Mob, and Black Rock Riverside Alliance will take to the streets for a Trash & Treat Costume Walk. Ordinary citizens, masked crusaders, and numerous organizations will be participating in this feel good walk, with plenty of goodies along the way.
buffalorising.com
Open Studios = Opens Doors at The Guild @ 980
Buffalo’s world of artists and artisans is growing a great deal, in part thanks to the efforts of collectives like The Guild @ 980. I spoke to Kevin Hayes, who, along with Michael Gainer, runs the operation. And what an operation it has become! There are currently 50 artist and artisan studios in operation at The Guild, which is found on the second and third floors of the 45,000 square foot building. Kevin told me that there are plans to build out an additional 20 studios this winter, as the demand is high for affordable work space, in a communal setting.
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond (5th in the series)
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buffalorising.com
Second Generation Theatre’s The Secret Garden offers 90-Minutes of magic storytelling perfectly suited for young audiences
Second Generation Theatre presents a 90-minute retelling of THE SECRET GARDEN at the Shea’s Smith Theatre with shows beginning October 14th. THE SECRET GARDEN was originally slated to be performed in June of 2020. More than two years later, not only have the cast and director changed, but the version of the show has changed as well. This version runs under two hours, keeping the heart and spirit of the original story in a format that better suits young audiences.
buffalorising.com
2022 6-Minute Building Stories at Silos @ Elk Street
Buildings make Buffalo. Aside from our relationship to Lake Erie, it is our building stock that defines us. Everyone has a favorite building, whether it’s the high profile Central Terminal, or a colorful cottage on the city’s West Side. We have a connection to buildings for lots of reasons. They tie us geographically to our region. Maybe we love the shapes of the windows, or the building materials, or the rooflines. Buildings speak to us. They tell their stories, no matter their condition.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Barcalo Buffalo
One of the largest adaptive reuse projects currently underway in the city is Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce located at 225 Louisiana Street. The Frizlen Group and BRD Construction are transforming the former Barcalo Manufacturing Company complex where the famous ‘Barcalounger’ recliners. The project includes 116 apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments
Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buffalorising.com
Author Talk: Margaret Sullivan and Sheila Rayam
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:30 PM, Larkin Development Group will be hosting an author talk with Margaret Sullivan, former Managing Editor of The Buffalo News, and Sheila Rayam, Executive Editor of The Buffalo News. The discussion will revolve around Ms. Sullivan’s new memoir Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life.
buffalorising.com
New York State Innovation Summit to be Hosted in Buffalo
Buffalo’s status as a growing hub for technology and advanced manufacturing means that WNY is the beneficiary of regarded and high profile conferences such as The New York State Innovation Summit. On October 25 and 26, attendees will gather at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center where they will hear from industry leaders, university researchers, investors, economic developers, and government officials from across the state. The summit is meant to highlight New York’s innovation ecosystem, much of which is making its way to WNY.
Comments / 0