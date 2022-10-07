Buffalo’s world of artists and artisans is growing a great deal, in part thanks to the efforts of collectives like The Guild @ 980. I spoke to Kevin Hayes, who, along with Michael Gainer, runs the operation. And what an operation it has become! There are currently 50 artist and artisan studios in operation at The Guild, which is found on the second and third floors of the 45,000 square foot building. Kevin told me that there are plans to build out an additional 20 studios this winter, as the demand is high for affordable work space, in a communal setting.

