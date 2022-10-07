The deadline to register to vote is nearly here, and the Jefferson City NAACP is holding a voter registration event to get more people to the polls. The deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election is tomorrow, October 12. The Jefferson City NAACP will be registering voters at their office on High Street in downtown Jefferson City from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow. The organization will provide information about what you need to vote, including a photo I.D., as well as how to view a sample ballot.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO