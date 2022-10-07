Read full article on original website
Much-needed rain arrives
Some much-needed rain arrives across most of Missouri. The National Weather Service in St. …
$11 million in road repair projects in mid-Missouri approved
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approves more than $11 million for road repair projects around mid-Missouri. Several paving and resurfacing projects are scheduled for Callaway County. One will include the diamond grinding and pavement repair of more than ten miles of pavement along eastbound I-70. That project will extend from the Route A/Z interchange to the Montgomery County line and cost nearly $2.5 million.
Missouri Task Force 1 returning home to Boone County
Missouri Task Force 1 is headed home. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was demobilized over the weekend and began packing for the return trip home Saturday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County around noon Wednesday. They will participate in a deployment exercise in Perry, Georgia, on the way home and will leave most of the equipment in a secure location in that area. The task members will return on two charter buses, one truck and trailer, and the command vehicle.
Nebraska man seriously injured in Laclede County motorcycle versus deer crash
A Nebraska man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mark Reece, 61, of Lincoln, Nebraska, swerved to avoid a deer on Oak Bend Drive, one mile east of Lebanon Monday night. His motorcycle then overturned and struck the deer.
Fallen Boone County firefighter recognized during national ceremony
A Boone County firefighter who died in the line of duty is recognized during a national ceremony in Maryland. This past weekend marked the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial weekend. The foundation was created by Congress in 1992 to honor and remember fallen firefighters. Members of the Boone County Fire Protection District joined thousands on the campus of the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland from October 7-9. 147 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and before were honored.
Boone County family loses home, pets, in fire
A Boone County family loses their home and two pet dogs in a fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a mobile home fire in the Leisure Hills Trailer Court, at Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road, just outside of Columbia, Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home and four vehicles on fire. Two nearby mobile homes were also threatened.
Northwest Missouri man seriously injured in Morgan County ATV wreck
A man from northwest Missouri suffers seriously injuries following an ATV crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua Adkins, 39, of Savannah, was driving the ATV on Highway 135 just west of Gravois Mills, Saturday afternoon, when he made a quick turn on an embankment and overturned several times.
Weekend fire caused by cooking damages Fulton home
A weekend fire causes $80,000 in damages to a Fulton home. The Fulton Fire Department says it was called to a structure fire at a home on West Avenue at around 8:30 Saturday night. As crews arrived, heavy flames were visible from the back of the home. Crews entered the...
Two Lake-area residents die in head-on crash south of Camdenton
Two people die during a three-vehicle crash involving a semi in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 5 just south of her hometown Friday night when she attempted to pass a SUV and was struck head-on by an oncoming semi. Two of Dinkins’ passengers, Christopher Trout, 26, of Lake Ozark, and Jasmine Chaplain, 21, of Sunrise Beach, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
One person dies in possible drunk-driving crash in Benton County
One person dies and two are seriously injured during an alcohol-related crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Quintin Barkwell, 22, of Lincoln, was driving on Route C Friday night when he lost control in a curve. Barkwell’s car traveled off the road, struck a ditch and two trees before overturning.
Linn man facing possible DWI charge following two-vehicle accident on Highway 50, three injured
An Osage County man is facing possible drunk driving charges following a two-vehicle accident last night in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the collision. The investigation into the crash revealed Jason Strope, 42, of Linn, struck the back of a SUV with his pickup truck. The impact forced the SUV into a skid, causing it to overturn into a ditch. Strope’s truck also overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the road.
Maries County Sheriff warns about letter seeking to buy land
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.
Voter registration event to take place in Jefferson City on deadline to register
The deadline to register to vote is nearly here, and the Jefferson City NAACP is holding a voter registration event to get more people to the polls. The deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election is tomorrow, October 12. The Jefferson City NAACP will be registering voters at their office on High Street in downtown Jefferson City from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow. The organization will provide information about what you need to vote, including a photo I.D., as well as how to view a sample ballot.
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Two New Jersey teens injured, one seriously, during Laclede County crash
Two out-of-state teens are injured during a traffic crash in Laclede County. Matthias Beck, 19, of Towaco, New Jersey, was driving on I-44 Saturday morning, just east of Lebanon, when he traveled off the side of the road and overturned. Both Beck and his passenger, Naomi Hutchison, 18, also of...
UPDATED: Columbia PD investigating suspicious death on city's north side
UPDATE: Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with this investigation. Adam Conner, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. Conner was arrested without incident. Columbia Police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s north side. The department...
Meth & Fentanyl found during Owensville drug bust, one person arrested
A Gasconade County woman is facing numerous charges following a drug bust late last week. April Aemisegger, of Owensville, was charged Friday with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $50,000.
