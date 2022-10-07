ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Ag Night Out First Friday brought fun for everyone

Ag Night Out First Friday was kicked off on Friday, October 7th, by the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) who dedicated their second community mural at the event. BCHS commissioned Charleston, South Carolina, artists David Boatwright and Michael Kuffel to paint a set of five murals representing Native American History of the Archaic period from 2,000 to 4,000 years ago.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch

National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

October 16-19--Fall Festival in Stillmore

October 16-19--Stillmore Missionary Baptist Church would like you to come enjoy their Fall Revival, Sunday October 16th at 6:00. Also, Monday October 17th through through Wednesday October 19th at 7:00. Guest Speaker Rev. Danny Zorn. Pastor, Rev. George Archer.
STILLMORE, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
SAVANNAH, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open

After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grace Lanier Bacon

Grace Lanier Bacon, age 82, born January 13, 1940, the daughter of Benjamin and Alexa Lanier of Jenkins County, passed peacefully October 9, 2022, At Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Lanier, and...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Looking to Adopt? Let’s Visit the Humane Society!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.
Grice Connect

The Legend of Ghost Road premiere a haunting success

A passion project 20 years in the making finally came to life on Friday, September 23rd. Statesboro’s highly anticipated The Legend of Ghost Road movie was made freely available for the public during its night-time premiere downtown. Movie-goers brought their own chairs or cars to see the event, which...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mark Andrew Galo

Rev. Mark Andrew Galo, 51, went to his eternal home on October 9th. Mark was born in Medina, Ohio on October 17, 1970 to the late Paul F. and Carol A. (Hinkel) Galo. He graduated from New London High School in 1989. At 16, Mark answered the Lord’s calling on his life. He determined, then, that his future career would involve student ministry, specifically teaching students to become disciples who would make disciples.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

GS Eagle Expo career fair a success for students

Editor’s Note: Thank you for your patience as we catch up on stories that were sidelined during our coverage of Hurricane Ian!. Georgia Southern hosted its latest and largest career fair — Eagle Expo — on Wednesday, September 28th, at the RAC. The event was more generalized than the recent STEM Fair, giving students far more variety in job opportunities. More than 135 employers registered to attend the event.
STATESBORO, GA
