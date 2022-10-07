ChipMOS Registers 27% Revenue Decline In Q3

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from RPM International RPM. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share. On Friday, RPM International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 42 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO