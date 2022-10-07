Read full article on original website
Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The...
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under...
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know
Anticipation. Children experience it when they must wait to open a present. Athletes have it when a big game is about to begin. And if you're a senior in the U.S., you're probably feeling a sense of anticipation right now. There are only four days until your Social Security increase...
Yadira Bribiesca: The US needs doctors-in-training like me, so protect the Dreamers
I am a proud undocumented medical student attending the UCLA School of Medicine — a reality that still seems like a dream. It is a reality because of the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA. But the DACA program and its beneficiaries remain in jeopardy as...
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans currently gets Social Security benefits, and those monthly checks account for about 30% of the income of seniors. Many of those individuals saw their benefits stretched thin by inflation over the past year, as rising prices rolled through gas stations, grocery stores, and the Medicare program. But the future is starting to look a little brighter for Social Security beneficiaries.
Poll: Most Americans back Biden's marijuana moves
Nearly two-thirds of voters indicated that they support issuing pardons to people with nonviolent federal marijuana convictions.
AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EDT
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” His investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russian missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears
Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices slumped Tuesday as investors grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions. Traders had hoped that bumper rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year would begin to drag on the economy and slow runaway prices, allowing policymakers to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
