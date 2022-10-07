ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The...
ECONOMY
Lebanon-Express

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Lebanon-Express

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans currently gets Social Security benefits, and those monthly checks account for about 30% of the income of seniors. Many of those individuals saw their benefits stretched thin by inflation over the past year, as rising prices rolled through gas stations, grocery stores, and the Medicare program. But the future is starting to look a little brighter for Social Security beneficiaries.
BUSINESS
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EDT

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” His investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russian missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
POLITICS
AFP

Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears

Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices slumped Tuesday as investors grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions. Traders had hoped that bumper rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year would begin to drag on the economy and slow runaway prices, allowing policymakers to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy