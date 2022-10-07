Read full article on original website
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
Alabama-Tennessee rivalry connections include coaches, players who swapped sides
The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry runs as deep as any. The two can’t even agree on the all-time series record leading into the 2:30 p.m. CT meeting in Neyland Stadium. The 15-year Alabama winning streak is in jeopardy as the Vols enter unbeaten, with a No. 6 record and considerable momentum.
Power 25 Rankings: Center Point, Leeds move into poll following Week 8 wins
The top 10 teams in this week’s AL.com Power 25 were almost unchanged following Week 8 games, but that won’t be the case next week. On Friday, top-ranked Auburn – the only unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A – travels to face No. 7 Central-Phenix City in a crucial Region 2 game.
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
Birmingham program aims to increase student reading skills, fight crime
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Two Birmingham-area schools are among recipients of a $107,000 grant-funded effort to tackle long-term crime prevention in the metro area. Volunteers and community advocates are working with Better Basics, an organization founded...
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama
Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief
Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
How to Contact City, County, State Officials; Local Agencies
Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION. District 1: Lashunda...
Alabama football schedules home-and-home with Minnesota
Alabama football is heading to the Midwest. The Crimson Tide announced a home-and-home with Minnesota for the 2032 and 2033 seasons. As conference realignment persists and teams look for scheduling advantages, many Power Five programs have organized inter-conference games. Minnesota is the third Big 10 team Alabama has added to the slate in the next decade, joining Wisconsin (2024 and 2025) and Ohio State (2027 and 2028).
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
The 2 stats preventing Tide from reaching ‘Alabama football’ standard
Each week, Nick Saban said, Alabama coaches talk through the records of teams with specific turnover ratios. The key is to demonstrate to players the impact that giving or taking the ball has on the fine line between win and loss. “It’s pretty compelling,” Saban said, “And the players understand...
Alabama Hyundai parts supplier, temp agency hit with fines, penalties for ‘oppressive child labor’
A Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency have been hit with fines from federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor after investigators found workers as young as 13 employed in one factory. The U.S. Department of Labor announced the action today against SL Alabama, which employs about...
Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Hilinski’s Hope and Alabama continue raising mental health awareness
About 25 rows behind the visitor’s sidelines in South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, Mark Hilinski knew it was coming. Before the first play of the third quarter, the entire stadium would lift three fingers into the air. They’d honor his son. They’d remember Tyler. It was the...
Fort Rucker, Carnival Ecstasy, Tide-Vols: Down in Alabama
Everything changes. Eventually. Nothing of this creation is going to remain exactly as it is. You, me, plastic Coke bottles, Keith Richards, all those bachelor and bachelorette seasons. It’ll all break down if we just wait long enough. Today we have three stories of things that are nearing their...
Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama
The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
