Alabama State

birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham program aims to increase student reading skills, fight crime

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Two Birmingham-area schools are among recipients of a $107,000 grant-funded effort to tackle long-term crime prevention in the metro area. Volunteers and community advocates are working with Better Basics, an organization founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama

Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief

Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

How to Contact City, County, State Officials; Local Agencies

Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION. District 1: Lashunda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama football schedules home-and-home with Minnesota

Alabama football is heading to the Midwest. The Crimson Tide announced a home-and-home with Minnesota for the 2032 and 2033 seasons. As conference realignment persists and teams look for scheduling advantages, many Power Five programs have organized inter-conference games. Minnesota is the third Big 10 team Alabama has added to the slate in the next decade, joining Wisconsin (2024 and 2025) and Ohio State (2027 and 2028).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Fort Rucker, Carnival Ecstasy, Tide-Vols: Down in Alabama

Everything changes. Eventually. Nothing of this creation is going to remain exactly as it is. You, me, plastic Coke bottles, Keith Richards, all those bachelor and bachelorette seasons. It’ll all break down if we just wait long enough. Today we have three stories of things that are nearing their...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama

The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
NAVARRE, FL
