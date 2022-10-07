Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Energy efficiency or affordable housing? Can Utahns have both?
SALT LAKE CITY — Building energy-efficient homes or keeping homes affordable? That’s the debate between environmental groups and home builders in Utah. The debate is happening because it’s once again time to update Utah’s building code. Every three years, the International Code Council makes recommendations for all states to update their residential building code.
KSLTV
Victorious ending for defendants in a trial over stolen piglets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A trial that began last Monday, Oct. 3, lasted nearly a week until a final verdict was reached on Saturday. The trial involved defendants and activists Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, who stole two piglets they claimed were dying from a Smithfield farm. Consequently, the...
KSLTV
RSV spikes in Utah kids, could signal bad cold season
SALT LAKE CITY — RSV is already starting to make the rounds in Utah kids this season, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise, according to Primary Children’s Hospital. One doctor said RSV “wants to wreak some havoc on our community.”. The Intermountain Healthcare GermWatch shows RSV...
KSLTV
Bowhunter impaled by another hunter’s lost arrow, rescued by helicopter in Colorado
ROUTT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A lone archery hunter’s life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member...
KSLTV
California salt lakes offer warnings signs and hope for Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — As Utahns look for ways to save the shrinking Great Salt Lake, there are two other salt lakes to our west that we can look to as examples of what to do and what not to do. The Great Salt Lake Collaborative recently sent a...
