Barton County, KS

Hutch Post

Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children

THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools

The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in shop accident

ELLIS COUNTY —A Wakeeney man died Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi fell on him in an Ellis County shop near Hays. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a man that was severely injured due to a vehicle falling on him," according to an announcement from the department.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (10/10)

Oct. 10 - 4 p.m. F. Executive Session: Personnel Matters of Non-Elected Personnel. In compliance with KSA 75-4319, the board will recess to executive session, if needed, in compliance with Kansas Open Meetings Act. IX. Other Business. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Four people escape Sunday morning house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Hays Octoberfest eats include big bierock

A giant bierock, weighing in at 96.5 pounds, was featured Saturday at Octoberfest in Hays. The average bierock weighs about 8 ounces and is 4 by 4 inches. Philip Kuhn and his team from The Press and Big Smoke Barbecue served up the massive German breaded meat pocket. "It started...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

