Great Bend man sentenced for death of his 5-month-old daughter
GREAT BEND – A Great Bend man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District Court by...
Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children
THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
Kansas man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for death of a child
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Great Bend, Kansas has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District...
Man, woman dead after semi, SUV crash in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Jackie F. Dillard, 71, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, was southbound on U.S. 183 at Kansas 156. The driver failed to stop at a posted stop...
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
Barton County tax sale is Tuesday, view the property list here
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, several properties in Barton County will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The 2022 tax sale will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The Barton County Treasurer’s Office sent tax delinquent notices to 172 homes or...
Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools
The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in shop accident
ELLIS COUNTY —A Wakeeney man died Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi fell on him in an Ellis County shop near Hays. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a man that was severely injured due to a vehicle falling on him," according to an announcement from the department.
Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
Son bullied, Great Bend mom wants cell phones removed from school
Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
Report of photos taken of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (10/10)
Oct. 10 - 4 p.m. F. Executive Session: Personnel Matters of Non-Elected Personnel. In compliance with KSA 75-4319, the board will recess to executive session, if needed, in compliance with Kansas Open Meetings Act. IX. Other Business. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
Four people escape Sunday morning house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
US 281 Highway in Stafford Co. included in KDOT projects
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Sept. 21, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Douglas ‑...
This city in Kansas really conserves its water, but that still might not be enough to survive
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer.
Great Bend firefighters busy educating, prepping for spaghetti feed
October may be the busiest month for Great Bend firefighters. On top of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 9-15 this year, the firefighters are also preparing for their 17th annual spaghetti feed fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. "It's our big fundraiser...
Hays Octoberfest eats include big bierock
A giant bierock, weighing in at 96.5 pounds, was featured Saturday at Octoberfest in Hays. The average bierock weighs about 8 ounces and is 4 by 4 inches. Philip Kuhn and his team from The Press and Big Smoke Barbecue served up the massive German breaded meat pocket. "It started...
