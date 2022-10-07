Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with increased winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
ABC6.com
Falafel sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island recalled over E. coli concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Falafel products sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island are being recalled over E. coli concerns. Cuisine Innovations Unlimited issued a recall of its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and its Garlic and Herb Falafel. The Rhode Island Department of Health said the products were...
ecori.org
‘Just the Tip of the Iceberg’: New PFAS Drinking Water Standards in R.I. Go a Long Way, but Target Only One Part of Complicated Issue
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Years before the state Legislature passed a law to set a new drinking water standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), John Wheeler spoke out about how these chemicals had found their way into the water at his home in the town’s Oakland village. Wheeler,...
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
Gov. McKee to miss Autumnfest Parade following ‘routine’ medical procedure
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee won’t participate in public events on Monday following an unexpected medical procedure over the weekend, his office announced Sunday. “This weekend, the governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract,” McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said in a […]
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Arrested For Using Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To Turn Dollar Bills Into $100 Bills
Let’s start by saying: DON’T DO THIS AT HOME. Or anywhere. Ever. Look out “Florida Man,” “Massachusetts Man” is coming for ya! Here are the quick details of this wild story:. Better Uses For the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser?. -Smudges on your walls. -Clean...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
whatsupnewp.com
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
ABC6.com
Glocester police make arrest after discovery of 200 packaged edibles
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — Glocester police said they seized more than 200 marijuana edibles from over the weekend. Police said a K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop Sunday night that led to the discovery of the edibles. Police said they retrieved more than 200 individual packaged edibles and made...
RI man charged with setting suspected explosive device at drive-in
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday and charged with building a suspected explosive device and placing it in the men's restroom at the Mansfield Drive-In in June. Matthew Farley, 36,.of Harrisville, Rhode Island, was charged with Criminal Attempt at Manufacturing of Bombs, and Breach of...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island looking for public’s help to catch woman who alleged stole thousands from victim
Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in catching a thief that they say stole thousands from an unsuspecting victim. According to Warwick Police, on July 20th of this year, the person in the above photos entered the Hoxsie Citizens Bank and withdrew $8000 from a victim’s account without their consent. The same depicted person entered another Citizens Bank branch on the same day and made a similar withdrawal utilizing the same victim’s information.
ABC6.com
Man charged with making over 200 THC edibles set to appear in court
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with making THC edibles is set to appear in court Tuesday. Glocester police said they seized more than 200 individually packed marijuana edibles during a traffic stop Sunday night. Police said the edibles, named after popular children’s snacks, can be mistaken as...
ABC6.com
Gas prices rise 18 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gas prices are projected to surge once again, following a months-long streak of declines. The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is $3.46, GasBuddy reported. That’s up 18 cents from where prices were a week ago. Additionally, GasBuddy said the...
Comments / 0