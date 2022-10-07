Tours, trivia and treats are on the agenda for Father of Oregon, learning about history.Dr. John McLoughlin's 238th birthday party will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the McLoughlin and Barclay houses, also known as the McLoughlin House Unit of Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, 713 Center St., Oregon City. The event is free to celebrate the Father of Oregon whose house still stands in Oregon City. A fundraiser for the event is a Pendleton White Sands Blanket raffle; tickets are $5 each or six for $25. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Guided tours of the McLoughlin and Barclay Houses will also take place that day. "This is a great opportunity to view the McLoughlin House and learn about local history or try your hand at trivia if you are knowledgeable about our good doctor," said Tara Seaver, association administrator, McLoughlin Memorial Association. She added, "We hear Dr. John McLoughlin himself will be present to lead tours and answer questions about his life." {loadposition sub-article-01}

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO