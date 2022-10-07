Read full article on original website
Golf.com
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
Everclear, founder Art Alexakis mark 30 years of alternative band
Group that started in Portland in 1992 tours for digital version of its first album, 'World of Noise'As the story goes, 30 years ago Art Alexakis, who had recently moved to Portland, put an ad in Northwest alternative newspaper The Rocket soliciting for band members. And, Everclear was formed. But, nothing was working for the band — not many shows, no studio work, hardly any original songs. "I was starting to get the feeling maybe this isn't the band or the guys," Alexakis said. One day while gardening for a friend, Alexakis struck up a conversation with a guy who...
Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top stories
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika.
pdxmonthly.com
Jojo Gets a Glow-Up in the Pearl
Everyone kept saying ‘hey jojo (not my name) you can’t do a smash burger patty melt, it’s too risky,’” read an Instagram post on Jojo’s page in March. “Well you dumb binch i take RISKS and owe SO MUCH CHILD SUPPORT to my GRANDMA (?)”
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers
Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
opb.org
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Wildfire smoke, woodland restoration, an Ashland art exhibition and SOU’s giant donation
Cedar Creek fire, smoke continues to cause air advisories in Willamette Valley. Continuous smoke in Lane County led the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies to issue air quality advisories Monday. Smoke from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington are contributing to smoke in Lane, Clackamas, Douglas, northern Klamath, Multnomah and Washington counties.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
WWEEK
Opa! Greek Festival Dances Again in Northeast Portland After Two Years Away
For the first time in two years, there was dancing in the streets outside Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Portland Greek Festival returned Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 following a pandemic hiatus, bringing back all of its traditions, including a food lineup of baklava, gyros, souvlaki and the always popular spit-roasted lamb.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Free party to celebrate Dr. John McLoughlin birthday on Oct. 15
Tours, trivia and treats are on the agenda for Father of Oregon, learning about history.Dr. John McLoughlin's 238th birthday party will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the McLoughlin and Barclay houses, also known as the McLoughlin House Unit of Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, 713 Center St., Oregon City. The event is free to celebrate the Father of Oregon whose house still stands in Oregon City. A fundraiser for the event is a Pendleton White Sands Blanket raffle; tickets are $5 each or six for $25. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Guided tours of the McLoughlin and Barclay Houses will also take place that day. "This is a great opportunity to view the McLoughlin House and learn about local history or try your hand at trivia if you are knowledgeable about our good doctor," said Tara Seaver, association administrator, McLoughlin Memorial Association. She added, "We hear Dr. John McLoughlin himself will be present to lead tours and answer questions about his life." {loadposition sub-article-01}
hereisoregon.com
8 Oregon outdoor excursions perfect for this balmy start to fall
Let’s call it a summer encore. While some Portlanders may feel a bit unnerved about this unseasonably warm and dry start to fall, we might as well take advantage of the weather by extending our favorite summer activities into the dark season. As any seasoned Pacific Northwesterner can tell...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Alaska Airlines Distances Itself from Portland Thorns, Amazon Sued for Selling "Suicide Kits," and Russian Missiles Rock Ukraine
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We still have...
The Mysterious Singing Ghost Of Vancouver’s Hidden House
Hidden House Market is an event space in Vancouver, Washington. L.M. Hidden was a pioneer who contributed greatly to the small village of Vancouver. Starting in 1864, he farmed the land, started the first trolley in town, and dug the first water system. He organized the first county fair, served on the city council, and helped construct a railroad.
