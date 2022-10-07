Is a South Florida congressional nominee a QAnon-supporting election denier who thinks Trump won in 2020?

Candidates for the 23rd Congressional District, Democrat Jared Moskowitz, left, and Republican Joe Budd meet at the Tower Forum in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. The incumbent Rep. Ted Deutch chose not to run. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Congressional candidate Jared Moskowitz is dismissing his Republican opponent, Joe Budd, as an election denier who thinks former President Donald Trump won in 2020 and is a believer the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Consequently, the Democrat said, he won’t debate Budd before the Nov. 8 election, in which they’re competing for an open South Florida congressional seat.

None of what Moskowitz said about him Thursday is true, Budd said, labeling it “hogwash.”

Trump lost the 2020 election, Budd said — regrettably in his view — and Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president. And he said he doesn’t believe in QAnon or other conspiracy theories.

The back and forth between the two took place in separate interviews just after a 90-minute, genteel candidate forum in Fort Lauderdale. Budd and Moskowitz shook hands before and after the event, sponsored by the Tower Forum, which may be the only time the two appear in the same place before the election.

The format wasn’t a debate, and didn’t allow for exchanges among the candidates. About half the time went to two no party affiliation/independent candidates, Mark Napier and Christine Scott, whose names will appear on the ballot in the Broward-Palm Beach County 23rd Congressional District. No party congressional candidates rarely get more than single-digit percentages of the vote. The winner will replace former U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch , who resigned Sept. 30 to become CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

Just as the forum was ending, and after Moskowitz made his closing remarks, Budd delivered a challenge, demanding that the Democrat accept a debate invitation from a West Palm Beach TV station.

“The answer’s no,” Moskowitz said later.

He said he was prepared for a question about debating Budd.

“I’ll debate my opponents with substantive ideas, but I’m not gonna debate an election denier and a QAnon conspiracy theorist. The world is not flat and I’m not gonna debate people who believe ideas that are outrageous. We should not be rewarding inflammatory rhetoric and dangerous disinformation and giving platforms to legitimize them in any way, and so at the end of the day, I’m just not going to debate anybody who thinks Donald Trump won the election,” he said.

“He might as well say the world is flat, and I’m not gonna give that any air time,” Moskowitz added.

Budd said later that Moskowitz’s statements about his view of the 2020 election and QAnon are “absolutely not true.”

Asked if he thinks Biden is the “legitimately elected president,” Budd said “absolutely.”

Asked if he thinks Trump won in 2020, Budd said, “I don’t think he won. He didn’t win. You know there’s various reasons for it, but he didn’t win and it’s not a stolen election.”

In 2020, Democratic voters dramatically increased their use of mail ballots — which for years had been dominated by Republicans — as concerns about COVID dissuaded some people from in-person voting. Budd said “proliferation” of mail ballots was the main reason Trump lost. In a July 2021 interview he said, “This was the least secure election we may have had in my lifetime.”

Budd is the founder and president of Club 45 USA, a Palm Beach County-based group inspired by Trump, who was the 45th president. When it began in early 2018 , it was called the Trump 45 Club. Its logo features a picture of Trump and the term MAGA. Budd is currently the president.

QAnon followers have a range of beliefs, including that Trump fought satanic liberals and Democrats who were child sex traffickers and that a coming “storm” will involve mass arrests that will destroy the so-called deep state.

Budd said he is not a QAnon supporter.

“Absolutely not. I don’t like conspiracy theories whatsoever. Every time I see something stated, I don’t care where it stated, I try to find the resource for that to find the truth of it. I don’t repeat things unless I can verify them,” he said.

