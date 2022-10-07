Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Nebraska man seriously injured in Laclede County motorcycle versus deer crash
A Nebraska man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mark Reece, 61, of Lincoln, Nebraska, swerved to avoid a deer on Oak Bend Drive, one mile east of Lebanon Monday night. His motorcycle then overturned and struck the deer.
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
KRMS Radio
Side By Side Crash Injures Man In Morgan County
A Saturday afternoon mishap in Morgan County involving a side-by-side vehicle seriously injured a Savannah Missouri man. The State Highway Patrol Report says Joshua L. Adkins was operating a 2018 Can-Am Maverick when he made a hard left turn and the vehicle rolled several times down an embankment. The address...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Linn man facing possible DWI charge following two-vehicle accident on Highway 50, three injured
An Osage County man is facing possible drunk driving charges following a two-vehicle accident last night in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the collision. The investigation into the crash revealed Jason Strope, 42, of Linn, struck the back of a SUV with his pickup truck. The impact forced the SUV into a skid, causing it to overturn into a ditch. Strope’s truck also overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the road.
KYTV
2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
Three Injured in Benton County Head-on Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Ford F-150, driven by 56-year-old Andrew E. Chapman of Gravois Mills, was on Route C, six-tenths of a mile west of Bell Avenue around 2 a.m., when he traveled into the eastbound lane. The Ford struck an eastbound 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Quartnie E. Breshears of Lincon, head-on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
kjluradio.com
Northwest Missouri man seriously injured in Morgan County ATV wreck
A man from northwest Missouri suffers seriously injuries following an ATV crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua Adkins, 39, of Savannah, was driving the ATV on Highway 135 just west of Gravois Mills, Saturday afternoon, when he made a quick turn on an embankment and overturned several times.
kjluradio.com
Two New Jersey teens injured, one seriously, during Laclede County crash
Two out-of-state teens are injured during a traffic crash in Laclede County. Matthias Beck, 19, of Towaco, New Jersey, was driving on I-44 Saturday morning, just east of Lebanon, when he traveled off the side of the road and overturned. Both Beck and his passenger, Naomi Hutchison, 18, also of...
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
One person dies in possible drunk-driving crash in Benton County
One person dies and two are seriously injured during an alcohol-related crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Quintin Barkwell, 22, of Lincoln, was driving on Route C Friday night when he lost control in a curve. Barkwell’s car traveled off the road, struck a ditch and two trees before overturning.
abc17news.com
Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County
Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
933kwto.com
Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield
Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
kjluradio.com
Two Lake-area residents die in head-on crash south of Camdenton
Two people die during a three-vehicle crash involving a semi in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 5 just south of her hometown Friday night when she attempted to pass a SUV and was struck head-on by an oncoming semi. Two of Dinkins’ passengers, Christopher Trout, 26, of Lake Ozark, and Jasmine Chaplain, 21, of Sunrise Beach, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 reopens near St. Robert, Mo. after Truck Crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County. Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. It was cleared around 12:45 Sunday morning. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
Comments / 0