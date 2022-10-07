An Osage County man is facing possible drunk driving charges following a two-vehicle accident last night in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the collision. The investigation into the crash revealed Jason Strope, 42, of Linn, struck the back of a SUV with his pickup truck. The impact forced the SUV into a skid, causing it to overturn into a ditch. Strope’s truck also overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the road.

