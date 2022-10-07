ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their mapple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday being cancelled...
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
Mild weather on tap for leaf peepers in Maine this week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- After a cool and cloudy start to this week, much nicer and milder weather will return by Tuesday and continue for much of the rest of this week. With peak fall color in many parts of Maine, we have several great days for leaf peeping ahead. Monday will...
Study: Maine schools not doing enough to cover required Wabanaki studies

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of...
Wet and windy weather on tap for Maine later this week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice and sunny weather makes a welcome return for Tuesday. We'll see highs near 60 degrees, it's looking like a great day to get outside. We warm up even more Wednesday, before windy and wet weather moves in by Thursday evening. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day...
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Maine is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Federally, Americans have marked the day as Columbus Day, but it changed in Maine after a state law passed in 2019. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a way to honor the people already living in the country. The shared holiday has become a...
Here's a good reason not to rake the leaves on your lawn this fall

(BDN) -- Fall is here, and a layer of colorful leaves will soon blanket lawns across the state of Maine. Tidying up the leaves on your lawn before winter will make spring clean-up much easier for homeowners. Some wildlife specialists, however, think you should leave the leaves over the winter to promote the health of your local ecosystem.
