UPDATED: Columbia PD investigating suspicious death on city's north side
UPDATE: Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with this investigation. Adam Conner, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. Conner was arrested without incident. Columbia Police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s north side. The department...
Linn man facing possible DWI charge following two-vehicle accident on Highway 50, three injured
An Osage County man is facing possible drunk driving charges following a two-vehicle accident last night in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the collision. The investigation into the crash revealed Jason Strope, 42, of Linn, struck the back of a SUV with his pickup truck. The impact forced the SUV into a skid, causing it to overturn into a ditch. Strope’s truck also overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the road.
Boone County family loses home, pets, in fire
A Boone County family loses their home and two pet dogs in a fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a mobile home fire in the Leisure Hills Trailer Court, at Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road, just outside of Columbia, Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home and four vehicles on fire. Two nearby mobile homes were also threatened.
Missouri Task Force 1 returning home to Boone County
Missouri Task Force 1 is headed home. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was demobilized over the weekend and began packing for the return trip home Saturday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County around noon Wednesday. They will participate in a deployment exercise in Perry, Georgia, on the way home and will leave most of the equipment in a secure location in that area. The task members will return on two charter buses, one truck and trailer, and the command vehicle.
Fallen Boone County firefighter recognized during national ceremony
A Boone County firefighter who died in the line of duty is recognized during a national ceremony in Maryland. This past weekend marked the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial weekend. The foundation was created by Congress in 1992 to honor and remember fallen firefighters. Members of the Boone County Fire Protection District joined thousands on the campus of the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland from October 7-9. 147 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and before were honored.
$11 million in road repair projects in mid-Missouri approved
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approves more than $11 million for road repair projects around mid-Missouri. Several paving and resurfacing projects are scheduled for Callaway County. One will include the diamond grinding and pavement repair of more than ten miles of pavement along eastbound I-70. That project will extend from the Route A/Z interchange to the Montgomery County line and cost nearly $2.5 million.
Voter registration event to take place in Jefferson City on deadline to register
The deadline to register to vote is nearly here, and the Jefferson City NAACP is holding a voter registration event to get more people to the polls. The deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election is tomorrow, October 12. The Jefferson City NAACP will be registering voters at their office on High Street in downtown Jefferson City from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow. The organization will provide information about what you need to vote, including a photo I.D., as well as how to view a sample ballot.
