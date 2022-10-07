ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut

By Kelley Smith
 4 days ago

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Bedlam , a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.

The venue is located at 302 West Willow Street and offers more than 42,000 square feet of frights inside an old building. Portions of it were built over 100 years ago, and the crew believes it’s haunted — which makes it a haunted , haunted house.

Tickets cost $20. This is an extreme haunt, which means for $25 attendees can get a glow-in-the-dark necklace that signals it’s OK for the actors to touch them. For $30 attendees can experience the extreme haunt and skip the line.

Bedlam is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. Sunday it’s open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizers also encourage you to bring your trick-or-treaters on Halloween night from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for some spooky sweets!

On Halloween, the haunted house will have its finale from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can find all the information you need on their website here .

