Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Chinese-American Republican who may make history by flipping a deep blue seat this November
Allan Fung is aiming to become the first Republican in 34 years to win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, and he's getting some help from Chris Christie
Telemedicine Was Made Easy During COVID-19. Not Any More
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
NBC Chicago
Lyft Exec Was Wrong About Driverless Vehicles — But He Still Believes in Their Potential
Lyft's president, John Zimmer, previously said a majority of the company's rides would be in self-driving vehicles by 2021. Zimmer still believes his company can help bring about revolutionary change to transportation — just on a different timeline than he'd first envisioned. Lyft this year started offering self-driving vehicles...
CARS・
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Year-End Tax Strategies From Top-Ranked Advisors – Including a ‘Once in Multiple-Decade' Opportunity
After several months of soaring inflation, stock market volatility and interest rate hikes, many investors are feeling weary about their finances. But the stock market downturn offers a chance to reduce your tax bill, according to financial advisors from CNBC’s 2022 FA 100 list. After several months of soaring...
Delta Invests in Electric Air Taxi Startup Joby, Plans Last-Mile Airport Service
Delta will also have an exclusive five-year partnership with Joby operating electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, as part of the Delta network. Delta CEO Ed Bastian envisions moving passengers to and from airports quicker and with less hassle. Delta Air Lines, which has watched competitors map future...
NBC Chicago
Defendants Plead Not Guilty in Case of $100 Million New Jersey Deli
Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten, charged in an alleged scheme involving a small-town deli, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The deli's parent company, Hometown International, attained a $100 million market valuation despite having only the deli to its name. The men are accused of various federal crimes, including conspiracy, fraud...
NBC Chicago
Uber, Doordash Plunge After Labor Department Proposes Change to Gig Worker Classification
The Biden Labor Department released a proposal Tuesday that could make it possible for gig workers to be reclassified as employees, rather than contractors. The proposed rule sent stocks of gig companies like DoorDash, Lyft and Uber down. It comes after a court reinstated a Trump-era rule Biden's Labor Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blink-182 Reunites for New World Tour – Which Includes Chicago Stop
Blink-182 has announced it will reunite Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly a decade in what's being called their biggest tour ever -- and a Chicago stop is on the list. The world tour, which was announced Tuesday by Live Nation, kicks off...
Conservative PACs Inject Millions Into Local School Races
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal...
Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Raise the Price of Bacon and Pork
The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
Daylight Saving Time Ends in Illinois in Less Than 1 Month
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in less than one month, clocks will take a leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end for the year. Daylight saving time began in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weather reporter experiences technical glitch during broadcast but decides to have fun with it
Rather than trying to avoid it or ignore it entirely, Jennifer leaned right into it, taking it like a champ.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 New Omicron Subvariants, Winter Predictions
How concerning are newer omicron subvariants that are gaining momentum as BA.5 cases continue to decline?. Experts share their opinions on what we're seeing heading into colder months. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. 2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0