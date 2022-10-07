10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster is back for another season. Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes and peels back the curtain on the 2022-23 Devils season. Well, my friends, it's that time of year. The official kick-off to the 2022-23 NHL season and that means it's time to revive 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. These weekly articles are some of my favorites as I get to take you behind the scenes, share fun stories and of course, occasionally get to the nitty-gritty hockey talk.

