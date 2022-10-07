ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

With New Venture, Collectors Michael C. Forman and Jennifer Rice Are Ensuring Philadelphia’s Art Scene Thrives in a Post-Pandemic World

By Maximilíano Durón
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmuKa_0iPwBbvA00

Beyond buying pieces by Rashid Johnson, McArthur Binion, Deborah Roberts, Carmen Herrera, and Barbara Kruger, Philadelphia-based collectors Michael C. Forman and Jennifer Rice have spent much of the past year seeking to help the local arts scene, still ailing from the pandemic. In 2021, knowing that the city’s larger organizations would likely find a way out of economic distress, Forman and Rice focused their attention more directly on artists and on small and midsize arts institutions. They launched the Forman Arts Initiative, an organization that will oversee a grant program called Art Works, and another project to bring Theaster Gates’s Monument in Waiting (2020) to the Drexel University campus; the sculpture, a response to the removal of Confederate and colonial monuments, will remain there through July 2023. Other initiatives currently in the works include an artist residency program and public art commissions.

“We’re committed Philadelphians,” Forman told ARTnews . “This is not just an opportunity; we feel it is an obligation to give back. If Philadelphia is to recover post-pandemic, one of the real value propositions is arts and culture, and small and midsize institutions are so important to the fabric of the city and their neighborhoods.”

Administered in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation, Art Works is a five-year, $3 million grant program that will give two-year grants to four local artists and four nonprofits, with a focus on BIPOC and other underserved communities. Organization grants (for those with budgets between $250,000 and $5 million) will range from $50,000 to $150,000, while artists will receive unrestricted grants of $50,000 over two years.

“We felt that the best way to support the community in Philadelphia’s neighborhoods would be to support BIPOC cultural organizations and artists,” Forman said. “We focused on what we saw as shortcomings in the city’s funding for arts and culture, and how we could best leverage our resources.”

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the Forman Arts Initiative brought together various stakeholders in Philadelphia’s arts community to “listen and learn about the challenges they face and the opportunities they saw for how our organization could be most impactful with our support,” he said. “We’ve always been of the view that the art is a shared resource.”

The organizations receiving 2021 Art Works grants were Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Big Picture Alliance, BlackStar, Scribe Video Center, and Twelve Gates Arts. Artist grants went to Hagudeza Rullán Fantauzzi, José A. Ortiz-Pagán, Sabriaya Shipley, and Tshay Williams.

“One of the goals of the Forman Arts Initiative is to bring together organizations, communities, and artists to meet, engage, and learn from each other and from art in the same way we’ve been blessed to do in our travels,” Forman said. “In today’s challenging world, art brings us joy and is a passion we share with one another.”

A version of this article appears in the 2022 edition of ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors issue, under the title “Art Works.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

#PrayForPhillyChallenge: How one beat creates connections

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The hashtag #PrayForPhilly has been circling social media for some time, but now, with the #PrayForPhillyChallenge, it has a new meaning. A Philadelphia rapper is using social media and a music competition to connect young people to resources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day, keeps Columbus statue covered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia on Monday commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day. Philadelphia has tried to reframe the annual celebration and no longer recognizes the day as Columbus Day but rather Indigenous Peoples Day. At Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, the celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day kicked off around noon. There are vendors, children on field trips and several other members of the community.Organizers say they want Monday to be a reminder of this country's history and the contributions of Indigenous peoples.Last year, Mayor Jim Kenney declared that the holiday, formerly called Columbus Day, would be known as Indigenous...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Philadelphia Issues Apology For Experiments On Black Men

The city allowed Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct experiments that intentionally exposed inmates to viruses and chemical agents from the 1950s to 1970s. The city of Philadelphia has apologized for unethical experiments conducted on mostly Black inmates at the city’s Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes | Correcting myths about the UC Townhomes movement

To those first years who were disappointed that their convocation was disrupted: We understand your disappointment. We would all like to live in a community where we celebrate each other’s achievements and dreams. Unfortunately, Penn has a long and troubled history of silencing dissent on campus and, more significantly, harming its Black and low-income neighbors. When the administration continues to ignore the needs of its neighbors for its own self-interest, we are left with few choices. We must ask ourselves: Is the celebration of our achievements and dreams more important than the right of our Black, low-income, and disabled neighbors to live in our community? Do Black lives only matter to us if they are Penn students?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Ball

For the first time since the foundation was created in 2013, the Trauma Survivors Foundation’s Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball will be coming to Philadelphia as LIVE! Casino will host the 1,000-person gala fundraiser on Saturday, November 5th, from 7 to 11 p.m. inside the property’s Event Center at 900 Packer Avenue in South Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 3609 Spring Garden Street in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed completion of construction at a four-story, 13-unit multi-family rental building at 3609 Spring Garden Street in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia. The new building replaces a stately, three-story Victorian rowhouse on the north side of the block between North 36th and North 37th streets. The construction team includes Brett Harman as the design professional and David Schwartz Construction as the contractor. Permits list construction costs at $1.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Herrera
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Deborah Roberts
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Rashid Johnson
delawarevalleynews.com

Taylor Dayne, Jennifer Paige and Tiffany Head Line Northeast Charity Rock Show

Alex Lloyd Gross photo-The Sharon Lia band , this lady organized the entire event. Saturday, October 8, 2022 was one of the most anticipated rocks shows this year. It was not held at a traditional concert hall but at Canstatters, a private club located at Willits and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. The club was transformed into an out door festival grounds, with vendors, food and a large stage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Post Pandemic World#Drexel University#Confederate#Philadelphians
CBS Philly

Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, city leaders in Philadelphia will commemorate the 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination.A gunman shot and killed the civil rights activist on election day; Oct. 10, 1871.He died fighting for voting rights for Black people in Philadelphia.A commemorative press conference will be held later this morning at the Catto memorial on the south side of City Hall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis

Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Local faith leaders, police work toward finding solutions to gun violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend, law enforcement joined faith-based leaders to help recast the relationship between police and the people they serve. While the setting was casual, the discussion was just the opposite. It was raw and very real. The hope is that by recognizing what we have in common – together we can help end the violence. "Personally when it comes to interactions with cops, I don't like them," one teenager said.  A candid conversation aimed at creating critical change."In certain neighborhoods that you live, for example, like West Philly or North and like Strawberry Mansion, you get looked at differently," a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestleview.com

White Rabbits invade the Wells Fargo Center

According to PWInsider, several fans that are at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, say there are people dressed in White Rabbit costumes outside and inside the venue. In addition, there are also flyers, masks and word puzzles all related to the White Rabbit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

ARTnews

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy