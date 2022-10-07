ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Review: The Samsung QN90B is the Best QLED in 2022

By Michael Bizzaco
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5v7U_0iPwBYDr00

Table of Contents

The very mention of the word “TV” probably brings to mind several popular brand names, and we’re betting that Samsung is likely at the top of your thoughts. After all, the company seems to have a set for everyone, producing award-winning models in several sizes, covering everything from portable easel-style panels to outdoor screens you can mount in your cabana.

Particularly renowned for its QLED lineup , Samsung’s QN90B is the 2022 iteration and upgraded version of its popular 2021 model, the QN90A . Featuring Mini LED backlighting and quantum dots, the QN90B has been a big hit so far, but is it truly as good as it’s being made out to be?

We were able to try out the Samsung QN90B for a few weeks, and have written up our full experience in this review. Read on to see what we thought of Samsung’s latest and greatest.

Samsung QN90B At a Glance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFd6o_0iPwBYDr00

Buy: Samsung 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV $1,347.99

Buy: $1348 at Walmart

Buy: $1349 at Best Buy

Pros:

  • Arresting brightness for both HDR and SDR sources
  • Incredible colors, contrast, and motion performance
  • An excellent TV for gaming
  • Tizen OS is fast and feature-loaded

Cons:

  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Light blooming during some darker scenes
  • Heavy TV stand (TV wobbles a bit, too)
  • Overall user interface is a bit complicated

Quick specs:

  • Resolution: 4K
  • Display Technology: LED-LCD
  • Operating system : Tizen OS
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Audio Support: Dolby Atmos
  • Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 w/ eARC (HDMI 3)
  • Refresh rate : 120Hz
  • HDR : HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Samsung QN90B Design: Sleek, Modern, Kind of heavy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzEeG_0iPwBYDr00

For my QN90B testing, Samsung sent me the 55-inch model, but the TV is also available in 43, 50, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes.

With a background in home theater installation, of which mounting a 55-inch set or setting it up on a stand was typically a one-man job, I was surprised at how many times I needed a second set of hands to lift and adjust the QN90B.

Why? Because that metallic pedestal is heavy . And while I appreciate Samsung going for a more traditional design that nixes little TV feet in favor of something more attractive-looking, the QN90B stand is kind of a lot, so use caution if you’re assembling this bad boy yourself.

The Tizen setup wizard was par for the course, and that’s not a bad thing. In about three minutes or less, I had my Wi-Fi info entered and a few preferences check-boxed. I also recommend turning on any connected A/V components if you want to use the TV’s HDMI control options (formally known as HDMI CEC) to automatically change inputs and toggle your gaming systems on and off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muAkj_0iPwBYDr00

In terms of all things frame and chassis, the QN90B is simply gorgeous, but over the last decade, Samsung has conditioned us to expect razor-thin modernity from its portfolio of TV designs. A chrome frame lines the perimeter of the screen, with a very thin black trimming acting as a kind of internal panel frame.

The rear panel is similar to the dark textured plastic Samsung has been using for years now, with all inputs seated to the left of the set (with power to the right). Here you’ll find four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a digital optical output, two USB 2.0 connections, and a coaxial input for wiring up an OTA antenna or compatible cable box. There’s also an RS-232 input for service purposes only.

I also love the new Samsung TV remote with built-in voice assistant capabilities for Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby , as well as three double or triple AAA- less charging options, including USB-C, solar (there’s a solar panel on the back of the remote), and radio frequency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jM6tT_0iPwBYDr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQtLD_0iPwBYDr00

Samsung QN90B Review: Brilliant and Colorful Picture

As far as non-OLED TVs go , it’s tough for any type of traditional LED-LCD to get anywhere near the kind of rich colors and inky black levels you’ll see on sets like the LG C2 Series. But in terms of the competition , Samsung’s Neo QLED lineup gets pretty close to OLED performance, and the QN90B did a hell of a performance during the many tests I put it through.

When recording brightness measurements for the QN90B with both HDR and SDR content, I switched between Standard and Movie picture presets, with the latter set to the Warm2 color option. In both picture presets, I also made sure to disable Samsung’s motion clarity settings.

Utilizing Mini LED backlighting broken up into an array of local dimming zones, on top of layered quantum dots for enhanced colors, the QN90B is one of the brightest TVs I’ve ever seen, holding up very well in parts of the home that receive a ton of sun during daylight hours. That’s on top of the set’s Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which does an excellent job at ensuring everything you’re watching looks as close to UHD resolution as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QVvz_0iPwBYDr00

In terms of brilliance, the QN90B does its best work when displaying HDR10 and HDR10+ content, and I was simply amazed at some of the readings I locked down. Specular details in several Netflix HDR flicks clocked in at around 2,800 nits for peak brightness, with sustained output at around 1,600 nits.

SDR content was pretty great too, with highlights hitting around 2,200 nits and sustained readings coming in at around 900 nits. And while the QN90B is no LG C2 when it comes to off-angle performance , there was little dirty screen effect or light blooming when viewing the TV from a non-centered seating position.

For a showreel, I loaded up a 4K HDR video of Costa Rica, complete with drone-swept flybys of the coastline, dense greenery, and closeups of the wildlife. Whenever the sun was most prevalent in a particular shot, the QN90B locked onto that brightness without the rest of the picture getting washed out. Microcosmic jungle footage looked especially vibrant, with the quantum dots unleashing a menagerie of colors that shone just as defiantly as some of the more sun-exposed vistas and beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVyaM_0iPwBYDr00

Cinematically, I took the QN90B for an HDR spin with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and an SDR spin with “The Dark Knight Rises.” The “Spider-Man” mirrored cityscapes looked particularly impressive in the shot I captured of Doctor Strange with his jaw agape. Shades of light blue, indigo and soft oranges adorn the buildings and the invading multi-dimensional rock structures without stealing any detail away from the darker blues and reds of Captain Marvel’s costume. And in terms of motion handling, the QN90B’s 120Hz refresh rate rendered this dimension-blending sequence essentially flawless, save for a pan or two where I encountered just the tiniest bit of stutter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLE6n_0iPwBYDr00

In terms of SDR playback, “The Dark Knight Rises” came to life in its own ways, delivering picture quality that was toe-to-toe with HDR. The sequence I chose was from the horrific football game, when Bane makes his grand emergence to the city of Gotham. The detonation of several bombs begins crumbling Gotham’s infrastructure, with close-ups of the explosions truly selling the mayhem with eye-popping specular highlights putting the QN90 pixels into full force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7USn_0iPwBYDr00

I also wanted to see how the QN90B would handle a live concert, so I streamed a bit of Porcupine Tree’s “Anesthetize” performance from 2007. The monotone blues were a staple of the “Fear of a Blank Planet” album era, thematic hues that get their due diligence through the band’s live show, with extra gamut oomph delivered by the QN90B. And when spotlighting would land on a particular player, the golden halo of light did little to interfere with the already-established cool color tones of the stage’s main lighting and projections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwbFm_0iPwBYDr00

The QN90B is also a fantastic gaming TV, especially next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Taking my PS4 for a test run was an incredible experience, with HDMI automatically optimizing the QN90B for console playback. The gaming dashboard is extremely convenient, offering readouts of the most vital aspects of gameplay, like frame rate and other picture settings, without becoming disruptive to single-player campaigns or online sessions.

Samsung QN90B Review: Impressive Sound (For a Change)

The QN90B is equipped with Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound+ and is capable of unpacking the Dolby Atmos surround codec to deliver a virtual surround-sound experience. Depending on what size room you’re placing in the QN90B, you may want to consider at least a soundbar for dialing up the decibels for faraway seating.

That being said, my QN90B was placed in a medium-sized living room, and I actually thought the TV speakers sounded decent. Clocking in at a maximum of 85 decibels, I was expecting the built-in Object Tracking to be a little on the lame side, but I was happily mistaken. Not only did the QN90B speakers create a full, believable soundstage, but it was the first time in a long time I heard some good low-end without the addition of a soundbar and subwoofer combo.

In fact, at one point, I had a soundbar connected to the QN90B, and I thought it made the TV audio sound a bit worse than the QN90B’s regular speakers.

Samsung QN90B Review: Tizen Responsiveness

Tizen has been the one and only Samsung TV OS since 2015, and with each new Samsung release, the Linux-based powerhouse is getting sleeker and stronger with better features. But referring to this last accolade: “more, more, more” doesn’t necessarily translate to “better, better, better,” I’ll dive into this in a minute.

These days, even the most basic $200 TVs have some kind of web content onboard, and whether that Netflix streaming experience is delivered by Fire TV, Roku TV or Google TV OS, buying a set for the “smart TV” experience is far from niche and more the expectation in 2022.

All TVs are smart (or can be made smart) in some way, shape, or form, so what’s so special about the web-connected experience of Samsung’s $1,000-plus QN90B? For starters, the overall performance is certainly something to write home about.

Content streaming, from popular entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu, to cloud-based gaming through Samsung’s gaming hub, loaded quickly, buffered minimally, and looked and sounded great, even when topping out the TV’s 4K/120Hz capabilities. Granted you’ll get the best download, upload and optimization times by plugging the TV directly into your router, but I had my QN90B connected to Wi-Fi, and still had a pretty phenomenal experience.

One thing I do have to complain about though (which I also touched on in the LG C2 review ) is how overly inundated the Samsung Smart Hub is with row after row of mostly unnecessary content and nowadays, Samsung actually makes it a little harder to even load up the Smart Hub in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfsTt_0iPwBYDr00

Gone are the days of pressing the “Hub” or ‘Home” button on the TV remote, which would load up a ribbon of apps at the bottom of the screen, along with a couple of go-to customization and settings tabs. Now to get into Smart Hub, you need to press the Home button, which will navigate you to the QN90B’s “Media” tab.

All of the TV’s preloaded apps are located right at the top of this landing page, along with an “Apps” button for getting into Samsung’s app store, where you’ll be able to download additional content filtered across several categories, including entertainment, games, education and more.

You’ll also have the ability to scroll down the Media page, where Tizen does its best to act like the more user-friendly Google TV OS by recommending and spotlighting various movie and TV show content based on your viewing habits. This is probably where the user interface gets the most bogged down though, seeing as many of these content rows are bonafide advertisements for services like Samsung TV Plus and related Samsung services and affiliates.

On the left-hand side of the screen are additional menu tabs for “Ambient” (Samsung’s digital art store for turning your TV into a beautiful portrait or painting when it’s turned off), “Game”(Samsung’s gaming hub — which supports Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox Gaming Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now), and a “Menu” tab for getting into the TV’s deeper customizations, like picture, sound and connectivity options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajdv3_0iPwBYDr00

Under the larger Menu interface, you’ll see a bottom ribbon of quick-toggle presets for picture, sound and a few other options, with access to the QN90B’s full settings panel, Connected Devices dashboard and a tab for launching and customizing Samsung’s Multi View mode.

It’s a lot to shake a stick at, and some crucial adjustments are hidden away in Samsung’s little maze of a Tizen user interface, but in terms of zippiness, content variety, and expanded TV watching and smart home controls through services like Multi-View and the Connected Devices panel, the QN90B is packed with enough add-ons to keep you busy for years.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Samsung QN90B?

With OLED TVs in high demand, it’s hard for any LED-LCD to match up with the authentic colors, contrast and motion handling of signature sets from LG and other OLED adopters. But if you can’t part ways with the magnificent brightness that only an LED-powered set can get you, the Samsung QN90B is a near-perfect blending of two worlds — the vibrant magnitude of QLED lighting and the rich and immersive colors of an OLED set, minus the enhanced risk of image burn-in.

Buy: Samsung 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV $1,347.99

Buy: $1348 at Walmart

Buy: $1349 at Best Buy

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 That You Can Still Shop Right Now

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over two months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself. Better still? Amazon recently confirmed that a second Prime Day event will be coming on October 11-12. Officially, it’s called the Prime Early Access Sale, and according to Amazon, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. The Prime Early Access Sale is only a week away, but Amazon is...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: Google Pixel Watch Is a Stunning Timepiece Work of Art

Apple, you better watch out. Even before it was officially unveiled at the Made by Google event, we all got our first sneak peek at the Google Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022 back in May. Now that it’s been revealed in more detail, we’re salivating over its premium, stylish design that makes the square watch face of the Apple Watch look boring. It’s also priced just like the Apple Watch Series 8, which at $399 starting for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch, makes for a convincing argument since it’s featuring some of Fitbit’s staple features. If you’re already...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 6 Prime Day OLED TV Deals: Big Discounts on Samsung & LG OLEDs Are Back

Amazon surprised shoppers when rumors of a second Prime Day started swirling, and lo and behold, Amazon unveiled a massive deals event slated for October 11 and 12. Prime Day 2, technically known as the Prime Early Access Sale, will see 48 hours of savings across every major shopping category. If you’re looking to get the jump on holiday shopping, now’s a great time to do it. Of course, we always keep our eyes peeled for sales on big-ticket items, and that includes OLED TVs. We can expect the best OLED TV deals to arrive on October 11 and 12, but...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 8 Best Prime Day TV Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, a second Amazon Prime Day is officially on its way! (Technically, this shopping event has been dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, not second Prime Day.) The Prime Early Access Sale is a new shopping event designed to give shoppers the perfect opportunity to do their Christmas shopping early. Considering that SPY.com has already started working on selecting the year’s top Christmas gifts, we’re all for it. The Prime Early Access Sale is slated to take place on October 11 and 12, and this even will give you a second chance to take advantage of the best...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Oled Tv#Samsung Qn90b Review#Neo Qled Tv#Walmart Buy#Best Buy Pros#Sdr
SPY

Amazon Just Released Tons of Early Deals for Prime Day, the Sequel: Save 50% on Echo, Blink & Ring Products

We are just a week away before the second Prime Day sales event is slated to start. Dubbed as the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ Amazon wants the event to kick off the impending holiday season. The timing might seem premature, buy SPY has already named the best Christmas gifts of the year. However, you don’t even have to wait until the two-day Prime Early Access Sale event starts to snag incredible deals. Happening right now: Amazon’s slashing the prices on some of its most popular in-ho0use brands. In particular, you can save big on Echo, Blink and Ring devices with savings well...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Google Pixel Tablet Doubles As the Ultimate Smart Home Hub

The Google Pixel Tablet has been expected for a while, and today’s Made by Google event confirmed that it’s on the way. The tablet itself has been teased for a while, and we got our first look at it today. The Pixel Tablet is powered by the Google Tensor chip, and it packs all the power and features you expect from a Pixel into a much larger screen. The Pixel Tablet has at least one front-facing camera and a camera on the back. Like other Pixel devices, it features the Material You design scheme. You can customize the colors of the...
MUSIC
SPY

Amazon Glow Interactive Projector For Kids Just Got Its Biggest Discount Ever

While it flew under the radar because it was mainly targeted to kids, the futuristic Amazon Glow is getting some much-needed attention after getting its biggest discount ever — over 50% off the usual price. We covered the Amazon Glow when it first debuted one year ago, and even after all this time, there’s really nothing else like it for sale. The device combines in an interactive smart display with a children’s tablet, projector and household robot for a truly unique educational toy. Now, don’t mistake it for the Amazon Echo Glow, which is a multicolored smart lamp that’s in the shape...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Why Wait Until Prime Day? You Can Get Insignia Fire TVs For Under $100 Right Now

It’s the calm before the storm as we approach Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, happening October 11 and 12. You know there’s going to be some good stuff for it, but as we’ve found, there are early bird deals going on right now that make them totally irresistible. If you’re in the hunt for a deal on a good smart TV, then you’re in luck because there’s an Insignia Fire TV that’s on sale right now for under $100. Let that sink in just a bit because it’s not often we see them this low, unless it’s some sort of...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Google’s New Wired Nest Doorbell Gets Best Image Quality Recognition

We’re only a short couple days away from the Made by Google launch event where we should hear more about its new Pixel smartphones, but the company decided to announce its latest Nest Doorbell ahead of the event. In addition to offering one of the best video doorbells around with the battery powered Nest Doorbell, Google is supplementing that with its new wired Nest Doorbell. On the surface, it bears a striking resemblance to the video doorbell we all know and love, but there’s already buzz around it because it’s being recognized for offering the best image quality in a video...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 15 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

While the best laptops have become increasingly popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards and much more memory and storage. Many desktop models provide both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access and more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to upgrade and customize than laptops. However, if...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Calling All Streamers: The Razer Ring Light Is Just $50 for Prime Day

Calling all streamers (and aspiring Twitch stars!) — Razer’s tripod and ring light for streamers is on sale for Prime Day, the Sequel. This new shopping event is taking place on October 11 and 12, and as with the first Prime Day, some of the top deals are on Razer gaming accessories. Everyone who wishes to level up the quality of their photos and videos can score on this deal. For those commonly taking regular web meetings via Zoom or shooting close-up videos, the Razer Ring Light 12″ Streaming and Selfie Light is up for grabs today at $49.99, down from...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

14 Things You’ll Wish You Had in the Event of a Hurricane or Winter Storm

As winter approaches and parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, it’s safe to say that we need to stay prepared for the threat of these types of natural disasters just in case more hit in 2022.  If we’ve learned anything from living through years of hurricane seasons and winter storms, it’s that rough winds, flooding, snow, and ice are no joke. Sure, a light dusting or rain shower might be easy to handle, but a true hurricane, nor’easter, or ice storm can throw an entire city into chaos, and there are certain must-haves...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Reviews: The Best Beard Wash for Every Type of Beard

Table of Contents The Best Beard Wash at a Glance How to Wash a Beard How We Reviewed the Best Beard Wash Why Trust SPY When Choosing the Best Beard Wash for You Beard Wash FAQ “With great beard comes great responsibility.” Somebody said that but we’re not sure if it was Aristotle or Plato; might have been Zeus. Regardless, if you’re somebody who maintains a sick beard, you need to maintain some kind of grooming regimen. If nothing else, the best thing you could do for your beard is clean it with the best beard wash. If you’re already a beard pro, great — see if your...
SKIN CARE
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Colts vs. Broncos Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Colts vs. Broncos Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Miami Dolphins falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15. That game saw Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustain a brutal concussion which resulted in him being carted off the field in a scary moment following a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SPY

Review: Say Goodbye to Carrying Keys for Good With a Keyless Door Lock

When you think about all the things your smart thermostat can do, like turn your AC on before you get home with geofencing capabilities, or the ability to open your garage door from anywhere with your phone thanks to smart garage door openers, it seems pretty archaic that you still need to open your locks with a key, right?  Opening a lock with your fingerprint is no longer limited to “James Bond” films. Door locks are finally getting hip to the whole smart-connected-world scene and introducing biometric data readers, like fingerprint scanners to door locks alongside app-based control of your smart...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Prove Once Again They’re Camera Pros

Really, it wasn’t that big of a secret. Teased back in May during Google I/O 2022, we saw our first glimpse at Google’s upcoming flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Sure, it was only a teaser image, but it definitely flaunted the design language we’ve come to know with the Pixel line. Well, the wait is finally over because the pair were formally introduced at the Made by Google fall event sporting the same $599 and $899 prices of their predecessors. You can snag a pre-order right now, with general availability on October 13. Given how smartphones...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Breaking: Prime Members Can Get iPads for $269 During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

There’s just so much you can do with an iPad: video editing, gaming, even homework or drawing. It’s one of the most versatile tablets available, and right now, you can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad 9th Gen for only $269. This not a drill — not only was this the most popular SPY deal of the entire year, but this also marks the lowest price at which this iPad has ever been listed. The 2021 model has an A12 Bionic chip, a Retina display and Touch ID for authentication and Apple Pay. While not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it’s...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: The 6 Best Egg Cookers for Every Breggfast Lover

Table of Contents The Best Egg Cookers at a Glance How We Chose the Best Electric Egg Cookers Why Trust SPY When Buying an Egg Cooker About the Author: Joey Skladany When it comes to breakfast, I’m willing to l’eggo my Eggo, but I’m not willing to surrender my egg cooker. This essential appliance typically poaches and boils a half dozen or more eggs at once so that you’re not standing over a pan wasting precious coffee-drinking time. Of course, nothing comes as close to achieving a perfectly soft egg texture as performing this task manually (especially when poaching), though the best electric egg cookers do...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Taco Bell Is Celebrating National Taco Day With the Limited Return of the Taco Lover’s Pass

Today is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate in a big way. On October 4, the fast food brand is offering Taco Bell Rewards members an opportunity to sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass, which allows you to claim a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app. Yes, you read that right — a taco daily, for an entire month! However, it’s important to act today because you can only sign up for the limited time pass for one day: October 4. With the Taco Lover’s Pass, rewards members are able to get...
RESTAURANTS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy