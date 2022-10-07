ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ncX4_0iPwBEoZ00

Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda , prompting huge concern from health authorities.

The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.

There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.

No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the United States has confirmed they will begin screening travellers from the country as a precaution.

As the outbreak of Ebola continues to spread in Uganda, here is what you need to know about the disease.

What is Ebola?

Ebola is an acute viral disease, with its first known case appearing in 1976 in simultaneous outbreaks in Nzara, Sudan, and Yambuku, Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the WHO. It takes its name from the Ebola River near the latter Congolese village.

Once infected, the virus will attack the victim’s internal organs. People who have contracted the virus can then expect symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and sometimes bleeding.

How is it spread?

Fruit bats are thought to be the natural hosts of the virus. Humans become infected during close contact with the blood, organs and other bodily fluids of animals harbouring the disease.

Other animals which have spread the disease in Africa include primates, monkeys, forest antelope and porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frtxz_0iPwBEoZ00

Is there a vaccine?

There are currently two licensed vaccines to counter the Ebola virus, according to the WHO. One of the vaccines successfully managed to curb an outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2020.

However the strain of Ebola responsible for the current outbreak - called Sudan - does not have a vaccine. Despite that, Ugandan scientists and their partners abroad are looking to deploy one of two possible vaccines against the Sudan strain, the WHO representative to Uganda has said.

When was the last outbreak?

The last major outbreak of the virus occurred between 2014 and 2016 in a small cluster of countries in West Africa. The first case was recorded in Guinea, before it rapidly spread to neighbouring countries Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The pandemic later spread to a number of other countries, including Italy, the UK, US, Senegal, Spain, Nigeria and Mali.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 28,000 cases of the virus and 11, 325 people died.

Despite the widespread of the virus the overwhelming number of cases and deaths were in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VX6rA_0iPwBEoZ00

How many countries are impacted by the latest outbreak?

There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda. However the United States will begin screening travellers from the country as a precaution, the Biden administration confirmed.

The risk in the US is considered low and health officials described the screening move as an additional precaution.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is currently monitoring the outbreak and confirmed there are currently no cases of the disease in the UK.

Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection, said: “UKHSA constantly monitors emerging infection threats in collaboration with partners across the world.

“We are aware of an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda and are monitoring the situation closely. The risk to the public in the UK is very low.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola Virus Disease#Ebola River#Who#Congolese
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy