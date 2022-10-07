ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Verstappen ‘starting from zero’ after wet Japanese Grand Prix practice

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Max Verstappen believes all the drivers are “starting from zero” this weekend after a day of wet running at the Japanese Grand Prix .

Damp conditions for both sessions meant laps were limited, with the runaway World Championship leader coming home third in second practice after finishing sixth in FP1.

Verstappen has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc with five races left and can clinch his second world title by winning the race on Sunday and setting the fastest lap.

Yet with dry conditions expected for qualifying on Saturday, the Red Bull star believes Friday’s sessions and timesheets won’t make a huge degree of difference.

“I would have liked that it was a bit more representative, but it’s always nice to be here,” Verstappen said.

“Luckily, it wasn’t a complete disaster with the weather; at least we could get round and do a little bit of stuff, but in terms of knowing where you are with pace, in the wet it’s a bit tricky.”

Asked if there were still things to learn in the wet practice sessions, he added: “Just the basic things, really, so that’s what we did, and not more than that. That’s why I’m also looking forward to tomorrow to see how we can be in the dry.

“It’s just basically starting from zero tomorrow in the dry, but again, it’s the same for everyone, and I don’t think it will make massive differences throughout the grid.”

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez , who won in Singapore last weekend , added that the team are “fairly comfortable” in wet conditions.

“Sunday looks a bit mixed [with the weather forecast], so it could be a great day for the fans,” the Mexican said. “Overall, I think we managed to get a good read on these conditions.

“I think we’re fairly comfortable in these conditions. We’ve got a good idea on what we’re going to do, so it should be good for us.”

