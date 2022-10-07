ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Super Mario Bros Movie: World famous plumber face nemesis Bowser in new film

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YB4Sk_0iPwBC3700

The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie dropped on Thursday, 6 October, revealing what Chris Pratt sounds like as the legendary Italian plumber.

Jack Black , Anya Taylor-Joy, and Keegan-Michael Key are among the cast for the highly-anticipated film.

It is an adaptation of the Nintendo franchise, and the second live-action film based on the game, following the 1993 film Super Mario Bros.

The film is set to be released on 7 April 2023.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Luckiest Girl Alive: Is the Netflix movie based on a true story?

Many viewers ofLuckiest Girl Alive, which is currently number one on Netflix’s Top 10, have been wondering whether the Mila Kunis-starrer is based on a true story.The film follows Kunis’s Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.Luckiest Girl Alive contains harrowing scenes, with many viewers calling for stronger trigger warnings, but is it based on real life events?***This article contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive***The answer is not straightforward. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Watch with caution:’ Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film

Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (7 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top of the screen when the film starts – but many...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Chris Pratt
The Independent

Aubrey Plaza says she ‘freaked out’ Robert De Niro filming Dirty Grandpa: ‘I did some questionable things’

Aubrey Plaza described her on-set relationship with Robert De Niro while filming their sex comedy Dirty Grandpa, admitting that she “freaked” him out. The Parks and Recreation actor starred in the 2016 comedy as Lenore whose singular goal is to have sex with De Niro’s grandfather character.“By the time he’d show up, I’m in character,” Plaza explained during a recent London Film Festival ScreenTalk session, as reported by Variety. “I was acting totally insane as the character because we were about to shoot.”She added: “I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me. You’d think he would because he’s an...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman praises boyfriend as ‘goals’ after he paints his PlayStation 4 to match her ‘aesthetic’

A woman has praised her boyfriend as “relationship goals” after he painted his PlayStation 4 game console green to match her living room wall colour.Brooke Barry, who goes by @brookiebarry on TikTok, shared a video of the sweet gesture to the platform last month, where she revealed that her boyfriend decided to paint the $300 video game console after she’d told him it “didn’t match [her] aesthetic”.In the clip, Barry’s boyfriend could be seen carefully painting the video game console a dark forest green colour before the camera panned to the TikToker’s living room, which was painted the same colour...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Film#Video Game#Italian#Keegan Michael Key#Super Mario Bros
The Independent

Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour

Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
MUSIC
The Independent

Lizzo says she was bullied at school for listening to Radiohead

Lizzo has said that she was bullied at school for listening to different music from her peers.In a recent interview, the American singer shared her early musical influences, explaining that she loved “rock” music and played in a rock band.According to the Grammy winner, her friends were listening to music on the radio – which she also enjoyed – but she would hide the rock bands she was listening to due to “not fitting in”.“It was a Black school,” Lizzo said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “Mostly Black and brown, Caribbean, I had Nigerian friends... They were...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy