The Super Mario Bros Movie: World famous plumber face nemesis Bowser in new film
The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie dropped on Thursday, 6 October, revealing what Chris Pratt sounds like as the legendary Italian plumber.
Jack Black , Anya Taylor-Joy, and Keegan-Michael Key are among the cast for the highly-anticipated film.
It is an adaptation of the Nintendo franchise, and the second live-action film based on the game, following the 1993 film Super Mario Bros.
The film is set to be released on 7 April 2023.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0