Energy crisis - live: Liz Truss issues hundreds of new oil and gas licences despite climate change

The prime minister has confirmed she is launching new North Sea oil and gas licensing to drive home-grown energy in the UK and tackle the winter crisis.

In a series of tweets posted today, Liz Truss said: “To secure our long-term energy supply and reduce reliance on authoritarian regimes, we’re accelerating our domestic energy production, including launching a new North Sea oil and gas licensing round.

“We’re also speeding up deployment of renewables including hydrogen, solar and wind.”

This morning, the climate minister said the government will not tell people to reduce energy usage because it is “not a nanny-state” but will not rule out rationing.

It comes as British households face rolling three-hour long blackouts if gas imports fall short of demand this winter, National Grid has warned.

Russia ’s war has created “unprecedented turmoil and volatility” in energy markets, the company said on Thursday, adding that pre-planned power cuts may be necessary to give power plants priority.