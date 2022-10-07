ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Column: The artificial intelligence field is infected with hype. Here's how not to get duped

By Michael Hiltzik
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The star of the show at Tesla's annual "AI Day" (for "artificial intelligence") on Sept. 30 was a humanoid robot introduced by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk as "Optimus."

The robot could walk , if gingerly, and perform a few repetitive mechanical tasks such as waving its arms and wielding a watering can over plant boxes. The demo was greeted enthusiastically by the several hundred engineers in the audience, many of whom hoped to land a job with Tesla.

"This means a future of abundance," Musk proclaimed from the stage. "A future where there is no poverty. ... It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it."

We still don't have a learning paradigm that allows machines to learn how the world works, like human and many non-human babies do.
AI researcher Yann LeCun

Robotics experts watching remotely were less impressed. "Not mind-blowing" was the sober judgment of Christian Hubicki of Florida State University.

Some AI experts were even less charitable. "The event was quite the dud," Ben Shneiderman of the University of Maryland told me. Among other shortcomings, Musk failed to articulate a coherent use case for the robot — that is, what would it do?

To Shneiderman and others in the AI field, the Tesla demo embodied some of the worst qualities of AI hype; its reduction to humanoid characters, its exorbitant promises, its promotion by self-interested entrepreneurs and its suggestion that AI systems or devices can function autonomously, without human guidance, to achieve results that outmatch human capacities.

"When news articles uncritically repeat PR statements, overuse images of robots, attribute agency to AI tools, or downplay their limitations, they mislead and misinform readers about the potential and limitations of AI," Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan wrote in a checklist of AI reporting pitfalls posted online the very day of the Tesla demo.

"When we talk about AI," Kapoor says, "we tend to say things like 'AI is doing X — artificial intelligence is grading your homework,' for instance. We don't talk about any other technology this way — we don't say, 'the truck is driving on the road' or 'a telescope is looking at a star.' It's illuminating to think about why we consider AI to be different from other tools. In reality, it's just another tool for doing a task."

That is not how AI is commonly portrayed in the media or, indeed, in announcements by researchers and firms engaged in the field. There, the systems are described as having learned to read, to grade papers or to diagnose diseases at least as well as, or even better than, humans.

Kapoor believes that the reason some researchers may try to hide the human ingenuity behind their AI systems is that it's easier to attract investors and publicity with claims of AI breakthroughs — in the same way that "dot-com" was a marketing draw around the year 2000 or "crypto" is today.

What is typically left out of much AI reporting is that the machines' successes apply in only limited cases, or that the evidence of their accomplishments is dubious. Some years ago, the education world was rocked by a study purporting to show that machine- and human-generated grades of a selection of student essays were similar.

The claim was challenged by researchers who questioned its methodology and results, but not before headlines appeared in national newspapers such as: "Essay-Grading Software Offers Professors a Break." One of the study's leading critics, Les Perelman of MIT, subsequently built a system he dubbed the Basic Automatic B.S. Essay Language Generator, or Babel, with which he demonstrated that machine grading couldn't tell the difference between gibberish and cogent writing.

"The emperor has no clothes," Perelman told the Chronicle of Higher Education at the time. “OK, maybe in 200 years the emperor will get clothes. ... But right now, the emperor doesn’t.”

A more recent claim was that AI systems "may be as effective as medical specialists at diagnosing disease," as a CNN article asserted in 2019. The diagnostic system in question, according to the article, employed "algorithms, big data, and computing power to emulate human intelligence."

Those are buzzwords that promoted the false impression that the system actually did "emulate human intelligence," Kapoor observed . Nor did the article make clear that the AI system's purported success was seen in only a very narrow range of diseases.

AI hype is not only a hazard to laypersons' understanding of the field but poses the danger of undermining the field itself. One key to human-machine interaction is trust, but if people begin to see a field having overpromised and underdelivered, the route to public acceptance will only grow longer.

Oversimplification of achievements in artificial intelligence evokes scenarios familiar from science fiction: futurescapes in which machines take over the world , reducing humans to enslaved drones or leaving them with nothing to do but laze around .

A persistent fear is that AI-powered automation, supposedly cheaper and more efficient than humans, will put millions of people out of work. This concern was triggered in part by a 2013 Oxford University paper estimating that "future computerization" placed 47% of U.S. employment at risk.

Shneiderman rejected this forecast in his book "Human Centered AI," published in January. "Automation eliminates certain jobs, as it has ... from at least the time when Gutenberg's printing presses put scribes out of work," he wrote. "However, automation usually lowers costs and increases quality.... The expanded production, broader distribution channels, and novel products lead to increased employment."

Technological innovations may render older occupations obsolete, according to a 2020 MIT report on the future of work , but also "bring new occupations to life, generate demands for new forms of expertise, and create opportunities for rewarding work."

A common feature of AI hype is the drawing of a straight line from an existing accomplishment to a limitless future in which all the problems in the way of further advancement are magically solved, and therefore success in reaching "human-level AI" is "just around the corner."

Yet "we still don't have a learning paradigm that allows machines to learn how the world works, like human and many non-human babies do," Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) and a professor of computer science at NYU, observed recently on Facebook . "The solution is not just around the corner. We have a number of obstacles to clear, and we don't know how."

So how can readers and consumers avoid getting duped by AI hype?

Beware of the "sleight of hand that asks readers to believe that something that takes the form of a human artifact is equivalent to that artifact," counsels Emily Bender , a computational linguistics expert at the University of Washington. That includes claims that AI systems have written nonfiction, composed software or produced sophisticated legal documents.

The system may have replicated those forms, but it doesn't have access to the multitude of facts needed for nonfiction or the specifications that make a software program work or a document legally valid.

Among the 18 pitfalls in AI reporting cited by Kapoor and Narayanan are the anthropomorphizing of AI tools through images of humanoid robots (including, sadly, the illustration accompanying this article) and descriptions that utilize human-like intellectual qualities such as "learning" or "seeing" — these tend to be simulations of human behavior, far from the real thing.

Readers should beware of phrases such as “ the magic of AI ” or references to "superhuman" qualities, which "implies that an AI tool is doing something remarkable," they write. "It hides how mundane the tasks are."

Shneiderman advises reporters and editors to take care to "clarify human initiative and control. ... Instead of suggesting that computers take actions on their own initiative, clarify that humans program the computers to take these actions."

It's also important to be aware of the source of any exaggerated claims for AI. "When an article only or primarily has quotes from company spokespeople or researchers who built an AI tool," Kapoor and Narayanan advise, "it is likely to be over-optimistic about the potential benefits of the tool."

The best defense is healthy skepticism. Artificial intelligence has progressed over recent decades, but it is still in its infancy, and claims for its applications in the modern world, much less into the future, are inescapably incomplete.

To put it another way, no one knows where AI is heading. It's theoretically possible that, as Musk claimed, humanoid robots may eventually bring about "a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it." But no one really knows when or if that utopia will arrive. Until then, the road will be pockmarked by hype.

As Bender advised readers of an especially breathless article about a supposed AI advance: "Resist the urge to be impressed."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler

Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are 'spurious and dangerous'

Recent years have seen the emergence of AI tools marketed as an answer to lack of diversity in the workforce, from use of chatbots and CV scrapers to line up prospective candidates, through to analysis software for video interviews. Those behind the technology claim it cancels out human biases against...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
marktechpost.com

Understanding The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights From The White House

In today’s world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems pose numerous challenges, such as ineffective or unsafe patient care, biases in hiring procedures, undermining people’s privacy, or tracking their activities without their consent. Therefore, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has recently unveiled a legally non-binding document to better protect the American public in the AI age. The paper offers a set of guidelines that companies can follow to protect users better. It provides suggestions on how to incorporate AI rights in technical design.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
globalspec.com

ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MedicalXpress

50 years of ethics: Scientists navigate an increasingly challenging field

It was a breakthrough discovery: a protein that cuts DNA at precise points, leaving overhanging sticky ends ready to glom onto a matching partner. Using the protein, researchers could cut and paste genetic sequences from one species into another as easily as a word processing program can rejigger a sentence.
CANCER
The Daily Scoop

Artificial Intelligence and It's Grim Outlooks on Humanity

It's no secret that artificial intelligence has been blowing up on the internet lately. Creations by OpenAI such as DALL-E have allowed for some of the most unique and wild artwork we've ever seen. The Daily Scoop got access to Stable Diffusion, one of the largest GANs (generative adversarial networks) and we decided to try out some prompts to experiment with the AI's outlook on certain topics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Big Data#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Florida State University#Ai
Fortune

How executives can prioritize ethical innovation and data safety in A.I.

The A.I. and machine-learning systems that underwrite so much of digital transformation are designed to serve millions of customers yet are defined by a relatively small and homogenous group of architects. More and more, companies are relying on artificial intelligence to carry out various functions of their business—some that only...
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

Nobel-winning quantum weirdness undergirds an emerging high-tech industry, promising better ways of encrypting communications and imaging your body

Unhackable communications devices, high-precision GPS and high-resolution medical imaging all have something in common. These technologies – some under development and some already on the market all rely on the non-intuitive quantum phenomenon of entanglement. Two quantum particles, like pairs of atoms or photons, can become entangled. That means a property of one particle is linked to a property of the other, and a change to one particle instantly affects the other particle, regardless of how far apart they are. This correlation is a key resource in quantum information technologies. For the most part, quantum entanglement is still a subject of...
ENGINEERING
marktechpost.com

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Metaverse is the Next Generation of Digital Interaction in Virtual Reality

The Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. The term “Metaverse” can be defined as a digital or virtual universe. It will offer new avenues for communication and interaction among users in a virtual environment. Large tech companies are keen to convert the idea into reality. The social networking giant Facebook is investing enormous amounts in the Metaverse as it is the future of the internet. People can mimic real-world scenarios using VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) Digital currencies and social media will also play an integral role in this transformation.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Tesla
marktechpost.com

MIT And IBM Researchers Present A New Technique That Enables Machine Learning Models To Continually Learn From New Data On Intelligent Edge Devices Using Only 256KB Of Memory

Studies have shown that it is possible to adjust the pre-trained model for newly collected sensory data after deployment for on-device training. The model can learn to improve its predictions over time, learn new skills and adapt to new users by training and adapting locally at the edge. Protecting users’ privacy when dealing with sensitive data is another benefit of bringing training closer to the sensors.
COMPUTERS
daystech.org

CalypsoAI brings testing and validation to ML models used by the TSA

Artificial intelligence (AI) fashions are more and more discovering their method into vital elements of enterprise use circumstances and broader adoption all through the world. One space the place AI is discovering a house is within the Transport Security Administration (TSA), one in all whose obligations is screening baggage at...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Researcher within Machine Learning in Neurology job with NORWEGIAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY – NTNU

Do you wish to take part in a groundbreaking interdisciplinary analysis undertaking combining superior computational science, know-how, and neurology?. We have a vacant place as researcher in Machine Learning in Neurology, tied to the externally funded MI-HEAD undertaking for 4,5 years. The Department of Computer science, in collaboration with the...
SCIENCE
salestechstar.com

Anblicks is now a Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure Solution Areas

Anblicks achieved Microsoft Azure Solution partner status and enhanced its capabilities to help customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions on Azure Cloud Platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise...
TECHNOLOGY
equalocean.com

AI Company Huiye Tech Raises Tens of Mns of CNY from Series Pre-A+ Funding Round

Huiye Tech (Chinese: 慧夜科技), an innovative technology company, focuses on developing AI-driven technology. It recently completed a Series Pre-A+ funding round worth tens of millions of CNY, led by Hillhouse Group, with participation by Shunwei Capital. Huiye Tech will use the capital to refine existing products, lower barriers to virtual content production, attract more team members, and expand the current customer base. It is worth mentioning that Huiye Technology just completed a Series A financing round in January, led by Shunwei Capital.
BUSINESS
Control Engineering

Instrumentation devices are joining the digitalization revolution

Digitalization measurement and analytics technologies are helping to reduce the amount of feet required on the ground. There are more connected devices than ever in the instrumentation world, which can help provide more information than ever. It also leads to potential cybersecurity issues. Maintenance costs also are reduced, as smaller,...
ELECTRONICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
442K+
Followers
71K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy