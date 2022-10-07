Read full article on original website
Jack King
3d ago
It seems obvious he was concussed and in fight or flight mode. Sounds like he should be suing the police department for "striking him in the face to gain compliance". It's abhorrent to think it rational or safe to strike someone in the head with an apparent head injury that's already disoriented!!
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teenager arrested with cash, ammunition and marijuana
A Leesburg teen was arrested after he was apprehended with cash, ammunition and marijuana. A Leesburg police officer spotted 19-year-old Sabari Dejuan Boone on Wednesday morning driving a car near the intersection of Baker Street and East Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop as he could see that Boone was not wearing his seat belt.
click orlando
Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple in their home, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested Monday after being accused of falsely imprisoning two people in their own home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 23, a man — later identified as Carmelo Cruz, 44, of Kissimmee — stopped near a home...
leesburg-news.com
Lady cop forced to fire taser at 240-pound woman who outweighed her
A Leesburg woman who was wanted on an arrest warrant was wrangled into custody after allegedly assaulting a female Leesburg police officer. The officer was on patrol Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of Tuskegee Street when she spotted 31-year-old Chachina Breanna Mitchell walking, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of threatening victims with gun, firing shot inside home
A 37-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening two victims with a handgun and firing a shot inside a local residence. On Friday, October 7, an MCSO deputy responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 41...
villages-news.com
Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
Pasco teen ‘wanted revenge’ after getting bullied on Xbox Live party, deputies say
A Paco County teen revealed his intention to light a juvenile's house on fire after he was bullied during an Xbox Live party chat, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Maryland woman who had attended wedding arrested on DUI charge
A Maryland woman who had attended a wedding was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Rose Marie Dunlap, 62, of Hagerstown, Md. was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 306 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Dunlap admitted she had been drinking and indicated she had been at a wedding in Plant City. She also said she had been staying at a hotel near where the wedding had been held.
leesburg-news.com
Road rage incident leads to arrest of Leesburg man who allegedly pointed gun
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were sent Sunday afternoon to the Holiday RV Park on County Road 33 after dispatch received a 911 call regarding a man with a gun. The deputy made contact with...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
DeBary motorcyclist, 24, killed in crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Volusia County on Friday. Volusia County deputies said an SUV turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by Nicholas Gonzalez, 24, on Enterprise Road toward Pond Court in DeBary around 4:30 p.m. Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
click orlando
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
villages-news.com
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
WESH
Homicide investigation underway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
