Read full article on original website
Related
Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge
An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 10)
Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 800-block of S. Main St at 8:57 Friday morning. The victim reported that their 2008 white Chevrolet pick-up was overheating, and they pulled over at that location to try to get some water to put in the radiator. As the victim returned, they observed someone driving it away. The investigation continues.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 10, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Biggerstaff,Gwendolyn Lashawn – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; PUBLIC INTOXICATION. Cannon,Stefan Dewayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Conrad,Lea Joy – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/FIGHTING; UNSAFE BACKING; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Cotton,ShaQuanda Monae – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Sulphur Springs Police served a warrant at a house on Hodge Street, contacting 29-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco for Violation of Probation for arson. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hopkins County Deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
KXII.com
Trial date set for man accused of killing Sherman woman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will now represent himself at trial in January. According to court records, 45-year-old Ebby Wade made a motion to represent himself at the trial. Wade is accused of killing his former co-worker Emilia Gunnels and dumping her...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday
Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
KXII.com
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday. Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.
RELATED PEOPLE
easttexasradio.com
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como
A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
KXII.com
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest. Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated. According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eparisextra.com
Food pantry hopes for 5,000 boxes of stuffing
The annual stuffing drive at Downtown Food Pantry is underway and the goal is a blessed and happy Thanksgiving meal for all who need it. The annual stuffing drive at Downtown Food Pantry is underway and the goal is a blessed and happy Thanksgiving meal for all who need it.
easttexasradio.com
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
eparisextra.com
Rick Ray Crutchfield || Obituary
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. Rick Ray Crutchfield, 67, of Detroit, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. The family...
KXII.com
Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
Former Yantis Coach Arrested
Yantis ISD Police and a Texas Ranger arrested 34-year-old former Yantis ISD Assistant Basketball Coach Christopher McIntosh of Sulphur Bluff on a warrant for Online Solicitation of a Minor. They arrested McIntosh after school administrators received allegations against him. Hopkins County Jail released him after he posted a $25,000 bond.
eparisextra.com
Former PJC Director of Nursing accepts new position at OBU
Parker served as director of nursing at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. She has more than 15 years of experience in the higher education. Oklahoma Baptist University is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephanie Parker, MSN, RN, as the new chair of the School of Nursing. She began her duties Oct. 1 as the Lawrence C. and Marion Harris Chair of Nursing and Associate Professor of Nursing. Parker takes the place of Dr. Robbie Henson, OBU’s former Chair of Nursing, who retired in May after 31 years of service.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Comments / 0