This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBird In Hand, PA
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
thedickinsonian.com
Harvest Fest: Worth It?
Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
FOX43.com
First White Rose Music Fest brings performers to downtown York
White Rose Music Fest organizers planned the event for nearly a year. They hope to further the relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
thedickinsonian.com
The Free xChange
Thrifting has grown in popularity in recent years because of the unique items that can be found, its sustainability, and just because it’s a fun activity to do in your free time. There are multiple thrift and antique stores in the town of Carlisle including C Luv Thrift, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, Bedford Street Antiques, Carlisle Antique Mall and more. What the Dickinson campus offers, though, is a little different.
White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
WGAL
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
swineweb.com
Godshall’s unveils expansion with ‘bacon’-cutting event, adding 60 new jobs to Lebanon
A giant replica slice of bacon was cut Tuesday morning commemorating a large-scale expansion to the Godshall’s meat processing facility in Lebanon. Local politicians and community members like county Commissioners Jo Ellen Litz and Michael Kuhn, state House Representatives Frank Ryan and Russ Diamond, Mayor Sherry Capello and Chamber of Commerce President Karen Groh gathered in a small tent in the parking lot to share words of support and awards for the growing business.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
