Lebanon, PA

thedickinsonian.com

Harvest Fest: Worth It?

Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
CARLISLE, PA
Times News

Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb

Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
TAMAQUA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon, PA
Lifestyle
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
thedickinsonian.com

The Free xChange

Thrifting has grown in popularity in recent years because of the unique items that can be found, its sustainability, and just because it’s a fun activity to do in your free time. There are multiple thrift and antique stores in the town of Carlisle including C Luv Thrift, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, Bedford Street Antiques, Carlisle Antique Mall and more. What the Dickinson campus offers, though, is a little different.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WGAL

Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back

WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
abc27 News

Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
LEWISBURG, PA
swineweb.com

Godshall’s unveils expansion with ‘bacon’-cutting event, adding 60 new jobs to Lebanon

A giant replica slice of bacon was cut Tuesday morning commemorating a large-scale expansion to the Godshall’s meat processing facility in Lebanon. Local politicians and community members like county Commissioners Jo Ellen Litz and Michael Kuhn, state House Representatives Frank Ryan and Russ Diamond, Mayor Sherry Capello and Chamber of Commerce President Karen Groh gathered in a small tent in the parking lot to share words of support and awards for the growing business.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

