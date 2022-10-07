ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian recovery in Daytona Beach

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4JzP_0iPwAJ7Z00

VIDEO: Gov. DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian recovery in Daytona Beach The governor was joined by Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton. (Mike Springer, WFTV.com/WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian.

>>> STREAM THE LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE <<<

The governor was joined by Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton.

Volusia County officials estimate more than 6,000 homes were flooded and 1,000 businesses damaged. Another 1,00 homes along the Staint Johns River are still at risk of being flooded.

“Just hang in there,” DeSantis said Friday. “There’s a lot of help we understand at the state level. This is something that is going to require a lot of support for a long time.”

The county says Ian caused more than $263 million in damages. That number is only expected to grow.

Video: Lake Toho expected to crest Friday; worsen flooding Lake Toho is expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Politics State#Politics Governor#Hurricane Ian#Wftv Com Wftv#Cox Media Group
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy