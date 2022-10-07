VIDEO: Gov. DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian recovery in Daytona Beach The governor was joined by Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton. (Mike Springer, WFTV.com/WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian.

The governor was joined by Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton.

Volusia County officials estimate more than 6,000 homes were flooded and 1,000 businesses damaged. Another 1,00 homes along the Staint Johns River are still at risk of being flooded.

“Just hang in there,” DeSantis said Friday. “There’s a lot of help we understand at the state level. This is something that is going to require a lot of support for a long time.”

The county says Ian caused more than $263 million in damages. That number is only expected to grow.

