Houston, TX

Lone Star College expands educational opportunities for International students

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College received permission to expand its academic offerings to International students by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). The SEVP acts as a bridge for nonimmigrants whose primary reason for coming to the United States is to be a student.
HOUSTON, TX
LSC-Tomball Community Library November 2022

TOMBALL, TX -- Lone Star College - Tomball Community Library has released their schedule of events for October 2022. Join other toddlers and parents/caregivers for weekly story time fun! Toddler Time uses age-appropriate stories, songs and finger plays to engage toddlers and their parents/caregivers. This story time is geared towards toddlers ages 18 months through 3 years. Tickets are required and will be handed out at the Children's Desk starting 30 minutes prior. Participating children must have a ticket to attend Toddler Time. For more information, call the library at 832-559-4235.
TOMBALL, TX
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 10 - 16, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “For good ideas and true innovation, you need human interaction, conflict, argument, and debate.” – Margaret Hetterman. Whether politics or playtime is your thing. Woodlands Online has plenty of events listed on its calendar to keep you enthralled and entertained. Here’s our Top 5.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Tuesday is your last day to register to vote

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Tuesday, October 11 is the last day you can register to vote for the upcoming elections, which include the midterm elections as well as multiple local, municipal, countywide, and statewide elections. If you wait past Oct 11, you’ll have to sit out this election.
TEXAS STATE
Jana Richtrova, 42, of Spring, Texas, USA, Captures Women's 40-45 Age-Group World Championship Title AT 2022 Vinfast Ironman World Championship

SPRING, TX -- Jana Richtrova, 42, of Spring, Texas, USA captured the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon title in the women’s 40-44 age-group in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, United States on Thursday, October 6. Approximately 5,000 athletes representing 92 countries, regions and territories toed the start line in Kona to compete in this world-renowned event that took place over two days for the first time in the 40-plus year history of the race. The women ranged in age from 19-78. As the iconic endurance event returned to Kailua-Kona for the first time in three years, the IRONMAN `Ohana united to K? Like (stand together) as athletes made their long-awaited trip to compete in triathlon’s pinnacle event.
SPRING, TX
OPINION: Incorporation Squad Leaders to Step Down in The Woodlands Township Board 2022 Election Shakeup

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Incorporation Squad leaders Gordy Bunch and Bruce Rieser have not filed their names for the November 2022 Woodlands Township Board of Directors election ballot. They will be stepping down from their positions at the end of this term. Thus starts a shakeup of the Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the wake of its failed incorporation push.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Is Chia Seed Water Good for You?

The claimed benefits of this drink include satiety — these seeds are packed with fiber, after all — and even weight loss. More recently, it's been popularized as an "internal shower," a way to clear out your gut and get things moving. "Chia seeds are really good for...
HOUSTON, TX
Suspect Arrested For Burglary Of A Motor Vehicle And Evading in Tomball

TOMBALL, TX -- On October 10, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 8600 block of Sunny Gallop Drive after witnesses reported that a male suspect attempted to steal a bicycle and then broke into a vehicle. Responding deputies quickly arrived and located the male in a...
TOMBALL, TX

