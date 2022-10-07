SPRING, TX -- Jana Richtrova, 42, of Spring, Texas, USA captured the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon title in the women’s 40-44 age-group in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, United States on Thursday, October 6. Approximately 5,000 athletes representing 92 countries, regions and territories toed the start line in Kona to compete in this world-renowned event that took place over two days for the first time in the 40-plus year history of the race. The women ranged in age from 19-78. As the iconic endurance event returned to Kailua-Kona for the first time in three years, the IRONMAN `Ohana united to K? Like (stand together) as athletes made their long-awaited trip to compete in triathlon’s pinnacle event.

