California State

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where...
Lake Erie ferry company adds new vessel to its fleet

OHIO — Island living comes with its own set of challenges, like how to travel to and from the mainland. The Mary Ann Market is the newest ferry in the Miller Boat Line fleet. The ferry is 140 feet long and can accommodate a maximum of 600 passengers. It...
