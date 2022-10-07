ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How Gregory from ‘Abbott Elementary’ Embodies Authentic Autistic Representation to Many Fans

By Suzannah Weiss
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3v3T_0iPw9c7e00

When people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are represented on-screen, the plotline often either revolves around the diagnosis, or it's portrayed as a defining trait of their character. That's why some Abbott Elementary viewers are especially excited about one character on the show who displays traits of someone who has ASD—a developmental disability caused by brain differences that presents differently for different people—but without the show explicitly saying so much.

As fans on TikTok have pointed out, schoolteacher Gregory Eddie, played by Tyler James Williams, shows certain traits common to people who have ASD, like meticulously planning, making blunt statements that his peers consider socially inappropriate, having a blank expression, having a aversion to certain foods, and standing up against illogical and unjust social conventions. Regardless of whether Gregory actually has ASD (viewers, of course, cannot diagnosis him), it's important that none of these traits are presented in a negative light. Some experts say this is helpful for normalizing the lived experience of people who have autism.

Developing a character with traits common to someone with autism without labeling them as having the disability is known as “autistic coding,” says Corrie Goldberg, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist in Chicago who works with people with ASD. Autistic coding can be useful because it allows for the character in question to be well-rounded and multidimensional, rather than being defined by their autism. “Autistic-coded characters tend to be represented with a broader range of personality traits, skills, idiosyncrasies, and complexities than characters who are explicitly written as autistic,” she says.

As an autistic person myself, I am hopeful that a broader range of characters in media with traits in line with autism can help all people view ASD with increasingly less stigma. The truth is that as many as one in 44 Americans have ASD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and many people know someone with autism without even realizing it.

How autistic coding in Abbott Elementary is a representation win

In addition to Gregory's character not revolving around any potential diagnosis, it's also beneficial for people with autism to see his portrayal as an example of not needing to disclose a disability. “Someone’s neurodivergence or diagnosis of autism is a personal decision of how or if they chose to identify with that lens—a decision that should remain the individual’s and not a descriptor for an observer,” says clinical psychologist Anjali Ferguson, PhD. By using autistic coding rather than explicit labeling, Abbott Elementary is backing up the reality that there's no need for anyone to broadcast any diagnosis should they prefer not to.

"One thing that is important about Gregory, for me, is that his differences and particularities are not the butts of the joke.” —Alyssa Jean Salter, a neurodiversity and disability specialist

Intersectionality is another positive component of the character of Gregory, in that he is both Black and coded with traits common to people with autism, giving a face to two historically under- and misrepresented communities. To the point of misrepresentation, it's key to note that some traits of Gregory’s that could be read as being hallmarks of autism are depicted as strengths. "One thing that is important about Gregory, for me, is that his differences and particularities are not the butts of the joke,” says Alyssa Jean Salter, a neurodiversity and disability specialist who has ASD herself. “He is loved and supported because he is respected and cared for by the other characters. They do not mock or abuse him for being different.”

This is great because common depictions of people with autism “lead to the impression that autism is only a struggle—something to be conquered or triumphed over—and does not show autistic people for who they are as human beings,” says Robyn Linscott, policy manager for The Arc of the United States, which works toward inclusion for people with disabilities.

Finally, given that adults with ASD are disproportionately unemployed, Abbott Elementary coding Gregory as a person who could have autism who is also accepted in his workplace is helpful for supporting the reality that people who are neurodiverse can be effective workers. “It also provides autistic viewers a chance to see people like them being meaningfully included in society and functioning in the world," Dr. Goldberg adds. Exclusively showing people with ASD struggling because of their disability contributes to the false narrative that having autism is a negative, always-debilitating thing, and Gregory's autistic coding helps turns that narrative on its head.

The room for improvement that still exists for on-screen portrayals of ASD

Despite her awareness of these benefits of autistic coding in Abbott Elementary and other media, Dr. Goldberg has mixed feelings about the fact that the word “autism” is never used on the show. “To only label certain portrayals of the autistic experience marginalizes autistic people who do not fit those often stereotyped examples,” she says. “Additionally, showing autistic characters without acknowledging them as autistic can reinforce messages of shame for neurological differences and create pressure for autistic people to ‘mask’ in order to be accepted.” It is possible, after all, for a character to identify as having autism without that diagnosis being central to their role or negative in spirit.

Michelle Hunt, LMHC, a licensed therapist with Empower Your Mind Therapy, agrees that it would be beneficial for the show to describe Gregory as autistic: “Naming it—and showing he can interact with others, hold a job, and form authentic bonds with children—shows that there is an overall misconception of autism in the world.” She adds that it wouldn’t be too late to bring this into the storyline, perhaps by starting a discussion about late diagnosis or masking of autistic symptoms.

Some people with ASD feel conflicted about the way that Gregory’s antics—similar to those of Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, who some also believe to be coded as autistic—are used for humor (even if jokes are not blatantly at his expense). “It’s the fact that it made me laugh at the very outward, awkward, overly dramatized behaviors he exhibited that concerns me,” says Rose Lauren Hughes, a neurodiversity and disability specialist at Bened Life who has ASD.

As one idea to take autistic coding to another level of meaning for representation, Hughes says she’d like to see more characters with autism played by actors with autism—or at least developed with input from people with autism. She also believes there should be more female characters on-screen who have ASD.

Despite these areas for improvement, Abbott Elementary can serve as a good starting point for positive representation of ASD on-screen. It may inspire more creators in TV, movies, and other media to develop a diverse range of characters with ASD who possess many important qualities besides their diagnosis.

“Focusing on commonalities with peers, development of meaningful relationships, working through complex problems, and achievement of goals should be incorporated into the development of all characters in media, but especially characters with neurodivergence,” says Chelsea Wages, MFTC, a resident in counseling specializing in neurodivergence with Thriveworks. “We are more alike than we are different, and this is an opportunity for media to celebrate differences while also creating an inclusive environment.”

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It

In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

How Octavia Spencer Is (Mostly) Conquering Insomnia

Did you have trouble sleeping last night? If so, you're far from the only person who was lying awake at 2 a.m. In fact, symptoms of insomnia may affect as much as half the adult population. The prevalence of this all-too-common sleep thief is what prompted Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer to narrate the documentary The Quest for Sleep. The film dives deep into the all-important, though frequently neglected, subject of sleep hygiene.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94. Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 next Sunday. “We lost mom yesterday,” Michael Penn tweeted with a broken heart emoji. She had two roles on Broadway in the 1950s — both short-lived — in “Sing Till Tomorrow” in 1953 and “Comes a Day” in 1958.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Autistic#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Disability#Cdc#Asd
Well+Good

‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’

There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
APPAREL
Well+Good

Hit the Pavement in These 7 Pieces of Actually Stylish Reflective Wear for Runs in the Dark

Regardless of mileage—whether it's a 5K or 10K—building up the distance is no easy feat. Some days will be harder than others, but as long as you have a running plan, you'll be in good hands. As training begins to ramp up, it's likely you'll be carrying your runs into the nighttime. To stay visible among cars, bikers, and scooter goers, we'd recommend some reflective wear for runs in the dark. Reflective wear hasn't always gotten the best reputation when it comes to style, but we promise these (actually!) fashionable pieces are worth a spot in your closet.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe

If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Well+Good

Meet the New Eco Burial Company That Will Turn You Into a Tree When You Die, Naturally

Matthew Kochmann has a tattoo on his right wrist that says, “It’s a rental.” The “it” in question? His own body. The phrase serves as an everyday reminder that the time he’ll spend physically alive is limited. And that's not a morbid notion to him; on the contrary, it's freeing. He says having a close relationship with mortality keeps him from getting “so caught up in the ‘I’ and the ego that death becomes something to fear.” While embracing the inevitability of death is at the heart of the death positivity movement, Kochmann believes death itself should be even more palatable. So, with his new company, Transcend, he aims to reimagine burial to support the spiritual nature of death—which is not an ending, but a transition to a new beginning.
ECONOMY
Well+Good

9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather

Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
APPAREL
Well+Good

The New lululemon Studio Gives Members Access to Pure Barre, DOGPOUND, Rumble, and Other Top Studios—Plus Discounts

Walking into the lululemon Studio press preview last week in lower Manhattan felt like a class reunion. But rather than making awkward small talk with former classmates I haven't seen since graduation, I got a chance to reconnect (and sweat) with some of the best boutique fitness studios and instructors in the country for the first time since the pandemic started. My endorphins already felt elevated—and that was before I started doing back-to-back workouts with top trainers from AARMY, DOGPOUND, Rumble, Y7 Studio, and FORWARD__Space, five of the eight independent studios lululemon's partnered with to stream exclusive content through its new online fitness platform. (Rounding out the bunch are Pure Barre, AKT, and YogaSix.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

These 7 Mental Tricks Can Train Your Brain To Help You Run Faster

Running is sometimes referred to as 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. Which makes sense: Just think about how much energy you spend battling that voice in your head that's telling you to stop. And yet nearly all training plans, whether they are couch-to-5K or advanced marathon prep, focus...
FITNESS
Well+Good

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard Opens Up About Body Dysmorphic Disorder—And the Misconceptions That Kept Him From Treatment

In his life, Clayton Echard has held several roles that are classically tied to his gender identity of male, including college athlete, NFL player, and star of The Bachelor. And by all outward measures, the 29-year-old's body and appearance seems to fall within mainstream society's idealized norm of the masculine form. On the inside, though, Echard says he's always felt differently. Since seventh grade, he has struggled with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), but he never spoke up about it. He's since realized that the reason he internalized his BDD for so long is due to the toxic masculinity that runs rampant in the elite athletic and media communities, which might cast him as not being “masculine” enough if he spoke up.
NFL
Well+Good

12 Houses in Astrology: Understand a New Level of Your Zodiac Sign

So you've memorized all the attributes of your sun, moon, and rising signs—and maybe you're even planning your workouts in accordance with your Mars sign and using your Venus sign to suss out potential partners. Ready for the next level of zodiac mastery? Learning about the different houses in astrology can provide you with a much deeper level of insight into your chart.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

How, Exactly, Does Dandruff Shampoo Work? A Dermatologist Explains

When you're dealing with dandruff, the most obvious first place to turn is a dandruff shampoo, right? But, does anyone actually know what's in the secret sauce they pour into those bottles that makes them seemingly magically banish flakes, sensitivity, and inflammation from your scalp?. Well, it's actually not such...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

I Finally Got My Hands on a Pair of These Internet and Celeb-Favorite Tennis Shoes, and They’re Just as Comfortable as Everyone Says

Rain or shine, nothing will keep me from wearing white sneakers—ever. Especially, if they’re Cariuma sneakers. Yes, the same eco-friendly brand that's been on all over Instagram and spotted on Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren have officially become my go-to sneaker style. I now have four pairs in my closet and wear a different silhouette almost every day. But of all the styles I own, there’s only one versatile enough to keep my feet cozy and comfortable this sweater weather season.
APPAREL
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy