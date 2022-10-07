Read full article on original website
Carlton James Diversified Alpha Fund invests in AiDock
The Carlton James Group, an investment management group specialising in recession-resistant portfolios and venture debt, is proud to announce its flagship fund has completed an equity investment into the innovation-driven Israeli founded Company, AiDock. The AiDock story began in 2017 when CEO and Co-Founder Eddie Galantzan observed a customs brokerage...
Beazley Announces Partnership with Certua on Embedded Insurance
Certua is excited to announce its partnership with Beazley to provide embedded specialist insurance for small scheme and programme business. Specialist insurer Beazley will use Certua’s Embedded Insurance platform to enable small scheme opportunities to be underwritten in an efficient and cost-effective way, for both brokers and insureds. The...
Prudential and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Make Healthcare and Financial Security More Accessible Across Asia and Africa
Leading insurance group, Prudential and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa. Under this alliance, Prudential will leverage the data analytics capabilities, secure and sustainable infrastructure of Google Cloud, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and to enhance user engagement of its health and wealth platform, Pulse. For Google Cloud, this partnership presents an opportunity to collaborate with a leading insurance provider to make protection, health and savings solutions simpler and more accessible across Asia and Africa. Pulse is part of Prudential’s multi-channel strategy to make healthcare more accessible and increase financial inclusion. The app provides users with access to services such as health risk assessment and online doctor consultation to help them better manage their health needs, as well as digital wealth tools to make financial decisions simpler1. Pulse is available in 17 markets and 11 languages.
Venom Foundation Becomes First Crypto Entity to Obtain ADGM Licence
Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
Broadridge Launches New Proxy Voting in Austria via Direct Market Solutions
Further extending its innovation program to support the highest standards of corporate governance in local and global markets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the successful live running of its “market golden copy” event sourcing and proxy vote execution service for banks, brokers and wealth managers in Austria.
Natasha Brazeau – Eleva Finance – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas 2022 we caught up with Natasha Brazeau, CEO and Founder of Eleva Finance, a company that specialises in providing financial insurance solutions. Brazeau discusses Eleva Finance’s strategic partnership with thinktum and explains the importance of creating a personalised customer journey.
HSBC launches Digital Receivables Finance capability
HSBC has cut the approval process for new Receivables Finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours, using a new technology platform. Using the new online application journey, co-created with Trade Ledger, with a few clicks HSBC customers can now transfer data directly through an API from their accounting software package. They also have the option to upload their data through a user-interface.
Pragma expands algorithms with deep-learning to Canadian markets
Pragma, the independent, multi-asset class algorithmic trading technology provider, has further enhanced its deep-learning enabled execution algorithms to intelligently trade Canadian and U.S. interlisted equities. Pragma launched Mercury, its deep neural network-based execution engine, in 2021 after a multi-year research and development effort, and a year of controlled production trading...
Finastra Connects to Contour, Offering an Enhanced Digital Trade Finance Network
Today at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam, Finastra announced a strategic collaboration to integrate its Fusion Trade Innovation software with Contour, the global digital trade finance network, providing banks and corporates with a streamlined end-to-end back-office workflow. Users may access their data through either platform, providing banks with increased efficiency and faster turnaround times when processing Letter of Credit transactions. Ultimately, it opens the door for increased access to trade finance and stronger returns for banks.
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
Fluro Secures £200m to Fund New Lending
Fluro, the UK consumer lender previously known as Lending Works, today announced a landmark £200 million financing partnership with BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, over the last two years, Fluro has evolved to become an institutionally funded lender and this facility from BNP Paribas will allow Fluro to significantly expand its balance sheet. With 75 employees based at its London headquarters, Fluro is one of the UK’s most innovative embedded lenders, providing unsecured personal loans to prime and near-prime UK consumers through partners such as price comparison sites. Fluro pioneered “Real Rates, Real Eligibility”, providing customers with instant decisions and transparency on rates, as opposed to the incumbent representative APR approach that led to poor customer experience.
Tim Hardcastle – INSTANDA – ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Tim Hardcastle, the CEO and Co-Founder of SaaS provider INSTANDA, at ITC Vegas, to talk about how to survive in this current insurance climate. The company, which provides carriers and MGAs with the ability to create and scale insurance products, has survived the hostile blows of the pandemic and insurtech valuation collapse.
Standard Chartered launches Trade Track-It Digital Portal for Near Real-time Trade Transaction Status
Standard Chartered announced the launch of Trade Track-It, a one-stop digital trade transaction portal that offers its clients end-to-end visibility of their trade transaction status globally. Integrated with DHL’s tracking system and Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s vessel tracking system through application programming interface, the portal provides clients and their counterparties with 24/7 access to near real-time updates for trade transactions, document delivery and vessel status.
OneConnect unveils OneConnect Smart Technology in the UAE
OneConnect Financial Technology, a leading Technology-as-a-Service provider, today unveiled OneConnect Smart Technology (ME) Limited in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre of the capital of the UAE. Earlier, OneConnect announced that it will help develop the ADGM SME Financing...
Deutsche Bank Extends Partnership with Kyndryl to Support the Bank’s Ongoing Transformation
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement under which the bank will extend one of the largest and longest-running vendor contracts in the financial industry. Kyndryl will continue to run Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and mission-critical IT infrastructures...
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Differentiation for Banks” – Jussi Lindberg, Banking Circle in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Banking Circle solutions are powering the payments for more than 250 regulated businesses, financial institutions and marketplaces, enabling them to gain access to the markets in which their customers want to trade, via a super-correspondent banking network. Here, Jussi Lindberg, its Chief Commercial Officer, explains the approach. “For payments businesses...
Form3 To Launch Cloud-Native API SWIFT Connectivity Solution
Form3, the leading cloud payment technology provider, today announces its plans to launch a cloud-native API solution to connect financial institutions globally to the SWIFT network. The Swift as a service solution will help banks, fintechs and payment service providers to gain API access to SWIFT for payments and cash...
Fintech and Bank Collaboration Key to Reversing Disintermediation Trend, Aite-Novarica/BNY Mellon Report Finds
BNY Mellon, in collaboration with Aite-Novarica Group, today released a report finding that financial institutions (FIs) servicing business clients are being disintermediated by fintech payment providers. But it also found that banks are slowing the trend by partnering with larger banks who have already built connections to fintechs. The report...
Broadridge Teams with MX to Power Data Aggregation and Financial Wellness Solution
To provide financial advisors with an innovative holistic view into all aspects of an investor’s financial journey, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with open finance leader MX to utilize the company’s financial data aggregation and personalized financial management automation solutions. This is another example of providing wealth management firms with value-driving, differentiating point solutions to optimize advisor productivity and insights for client growth and transformation.
PostePay and Mastercard launch a solution to digitize payment requests across Italy
Mastercard, the global payments technology company, and PostePay, part of the Poste Italiane Group, today announce they are working together to launch a “Request to Pay” (RTP) solution in Italy. Request to Pay allows billers to request the payment of goods and services, digitally and in real-time. The...
