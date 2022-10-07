While his namesake brand is rooted in camp, glamour and extravagance, Christian Cowan has serious aspirations for his brand, with hopes of fostering it into a lifestyle label close to likes of Versace, he said. At 28 years old, Cowan is not only creative director but CEO of the company, which is in expansion mode. In January, the designer launched the Essentials line. In March, he opened the doors of his first flagship in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. It’s part of an ongoing, pop-up retail strategy where Cowan’s aim is to move to different cities, with Las Vegas being next on his...

BUSINESS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO