Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
How the Right Technology Allows Companies to Be Both Profitable and Sustainable
The world’s population is predicted to grow to more than 9 billion by 2050 and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that we will need to produce 60% more food to feed everyone, a huge increase that will undoubtedly take its toll on the planet. Add into the mix the impact of climate change on harvests and the pressing need to massively reduce waste right across the food supply chain, and it is not difficult to see why the food and beverage sector is under ever-increasing pressure to embrace sustainability.
foodlogistics.com
How Grocery E-Commerce Influences Adoption of Automated Micro-Fulfillment Centers
Since publishing the 2022 Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC) report, there have been several external factors influencing the market, including a slowdown in e-commerce sales, the collapse of several rapid delivery grocers and the negative impact of inflation on discretionary spending. But how do these factors influence the automated micro-fulfillment (MFC) market?
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Network Launches New Top Tech Startups Award
Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive launched a new award geared toward highlighting the supply chain and logistics' industry's top software and technology startups. We present to you the newly released Top Tech Startup award. From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups...
foodlogistics.com
E-Commerce Application for Foodservice Distribution Industry
US Foods Holding Corp. rolled out MOXē (Making Operator Xperiences Easy), the foodservice distribution industry’s most advanced and all-in-one e-commerce application that can be used across desktop, tablet and mobile devices anywhere, anytime. “US Foods has been a pioneer and leader in food service technology solutions for more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian Cowan Talks Business, Brand Expansion Plans & Launching Footwear
While his namesake brand is rooted in camp, glamour and extravagance, Christian Cowan has serious aspirations for his brand, with hopes of fostering it into a lifestyle label close to likes of Versace, he said. At 28 years old, Cowan is not only creative director but CEO of the company, which is in expansion mode. In January, the designer launched the Essentials line. In March, he opened the doors of his first flagship in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. It’s part of an ongoing, pop-up retail strategy where Cowan’s aim is to move to different cities, with Las Vegas being next on his...
EV adoption has reached a tipping point. Here’s how today’s electric fleets will shape the future of mobility
Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the "Semi" electric Truck in 2017. Deliveries of the new vehicle are slated for December 2022. Think back to the year 2007. It may feel like only yesterday–but consider all the things we took for granted then: There was probably a Blockbuster Video nearby, and Nokia and Palm ruled the mobile device space. If you needed a ride, you called a taxi.
CARS・
Comments / 0