Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the "Semi" electric Truck in 2017. Deliveries of the new vehicle are slated for December 2022. Think back to the year 2007. It may feel like only yesterday–but consider all the things we took for granted then: There was probably a Blockbuster Video nearby, and Nokia and Palm ruled the mobile device space. If you needed a ride, you called a taxi.

