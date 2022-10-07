Read full article on original website
Linemen injuries impactful in road loss to Georgia
It was already going to be tough playing in a hostile environment at the home of longtime nemesis and No. 2 team in Georgia. Combined with injuries plauging both lines of scrimmage, that adversity proved too difficult to overcome in Saturday’s 42-10 loss to the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga.
Consistency issues loom as Auburn drops sixth straight to Georgia
Auburn fell to Georgia for the sixth consecutive time after a 42-10 loss to the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, despite scoring in the second half for the first time since the Penn State game. Jarquez Hunter broke off a 62-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, a small...
Plainsman Picks: Georgia
Auburn heads to Georgia to face last year's national champions after a disappointing loss to LSU at home. The Tigers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play as they hit the road for their first away game. Here's how our staff picked the game:. "I think with Auburn's injuries...
Tigers defense shuts out Mississippi State for 1-0 win
The Auburn defense was able to hold its opponent scoreless for the first time in the last seven games, a second-straight SEC win for the Tigers this week. Tied all the way down to minute 80, the Tigers (6-3-5, 2-3-1) were able to pull ahead for a 1-0 victory in a game that seemed destined to be scoreless. Senior Sydney Richards was racing to the Bulldog goal, but crossed from the left side of the keeper’s box to the right post, where sophomore Carly Thatcher was waiting.
Tigers notch fourth conference win, retain SEC lead
Auburn volleyball opened its weekend with a statement win over Georgia, remaining at the top of the SEC standings. The young Tigers went 2-0 through the first two sets, but Georgia picked up the intensity in the third and took that win to creep back into contention. Looking to force a fifth set, the Bulldogs went up by seven in the third but Auburn was able to rally and win 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23).
SUITE 111 | Auburn from the outside in
Members of the Plainsman talk about what it’s like being an out-of-state student and tips on getting through it. Do you like this story? The Plainsman doesn't accept money from tuition or student fees, and we don't charge a subscription fee. But you can donate to support The Plainsman.
