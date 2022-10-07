The Auburn defense was able to hold its opponent scoreless for the first time in the last seven games, a second-straight SEC win for the Tigers this week. Tied all the way down to minute 80, the Tigers (6-3-5, 2-3-1) were able to pull ahead for a 1-0 victory in a game that seemed destined to be scoreless. Senior Sydney Richards was racing to the Bulldog goal, but crossed from the left side of the keeper’s box to the right post, where sophomore Carly Thatcher was waiting.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO