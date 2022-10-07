Read full article on original website
Beazley Announces Partnership with Certua on Embedded Insurance
Certua is excited to announce its partnership with Beazley to provide embedded specialist insurance for small scheme and programme business. Specialist insurer Beazley will use Certua’s Embedded Insurance platform to enable small scheme opportunities to be underwritten in an efficient and cost-effective way, for both brokers and insureds. The...
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
Finastra Connects to Contour, Offering an Enhanced Digital Trade Finance Network
Today at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam, Finastra announced a strategic collaboration to integrate its Fusion Trade Innovation software with Contour, the global digital trade finance network, providing banks and corporates with a streamlined end-to-end back-office workflow. Users may access their data through either platform, providing banks with increased efficiency and faster turnaround times when processing Letter of Credit transactions. Ultimately, it opens the door for increased access to trade finance and stronger returns for banks.
Fluro Secures £200m to Fund New Lending
Fluro, the UK consumer lender previously known as Lending Works, today announced a landmark £200 million financing partnership with BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, over the last two years, Fluro has evolved to become an institutionally funded lender and this facility from BNP Paribas will allow Fluro to significantly expand its balance sheet. With 75 employees based at its London headquarters, Fluro is one of the UK’s most innovative embedded lenders, providing unsecured personal loans to prime and near-prime UK consumers through partners such as price comparison sites. Fluro pioneered “Real Rates, Real Eligibility”, providing customers with instant decisions and transparency on rates, as opposed to the incumbent representative APR approach that led to poor customer experience.
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Denise Johansson
Enfuce is the forerunner in the fast-moving fintech world, revolutionising payments for fintechs, banks and merchants since day one. But why did Denise Johansson, Co-Founder of the Nordic Fintech company want to rebuild payments from the ground up?. ‘One part is lack of opportunities, wherever in life you are, and...
Ripple Expands Further Into Europe with New ODL Partnerships in France and Sweden
Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, has announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it joins forces with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces. The new partnership sees Lemonway using RippleNet’s ODL, which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes.
HSBC launches Digital Receivables Finance capability
HSBC has cut the approval process for new Receivables Finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours, using a new technology platform. Using the new online application journey, co-created with Trade Ledger, with a few clicks HSBC customers can now transfer data directly through an API from their accounting software package. They also have the option to upload their data through a user-interface.
Fintech and Bank Collaboration Key to Reversing Disintermediation Trend, Aite-Novarica/BNY Mellon Report Finds
BNY Mellon, in collaboration with Aite-Novarica Group, today released a report finding that financial institutions (FIs) servicing business clients are being disintermediated by fintech payment providers. But it also found that banks are slowing the trend by partnering with larger banks who have already built connections to fintechs. The report...
Evolution of Tokens & Digital Currencies | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT
Nick Kerigan, Managing Director & Head of Innovation at SWIFT sits down with Ali Paterson to discuss the Evolution of Tokens and Digital Currencies in the modern landscape. Nick elaborates on the journey that digital assets of taken since Bitcoin emerged as a ‘crypto pioneer’ and how that gave way to more modern iterations such as stablecoins. As the benefits of these assets became known, their securitization led to the creation of securitized assets in the digital sphere.
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Differentiation for Banks” – Jussi Lindberg, Banking Circle in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Banking Circle solutions are powering the payments for more than 250 regulated businesses, financial institutions and marketplaces, enabling them to gain access to the markets in which their customers want to trade, via a super-correspondent banking network. Here, Jussi Lindberg, its Chief Commercial Officer, explains the approach. “For payments businesses...
Prudential and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Make Healthcare and Financial Security More Accessible Across Asia and Africa
Leading insurance group, Prudential and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa. Under this alliance, Prudential will leverage the data analytics capabilities, secure and sustainable infrastructure of Google Cloud, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and to enhance user engagement of its health and wealth platform, Pulse. For Google Cloud, this partnership presents an opportunity to collaborate with a leading insurance provider to make protection, health and savings solutions simpler and more accessible across Asia and Africa. Pulse is part of Prudential’s multi-channel strategy to make healthcare more accessible and increase financial inclusion. The app provides users with access to services such as health risk assessment and online doctor consultation to help them better manage their health needs, as well as digital wealth tools to make financial decisions simpler1. Pulse is available in 17 markets and 11 languages.
BCB Group’s New DeFi Yield Product Offers Investors Attractive Returns Within a Safe Structure
BCB Group – a leading provider of business accounts and trading services for the digital asset economy, announces the launch of its latest new investment strategy – DeFi Yield – and appoints Re7 Capital as the fund manager for this strategy. Earlier this year, BCB Group successfully...
Deutsche Bank Extends Partnership with Kyndryl to Support the Bank’s Ongoing Transformation
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement under which the bank will extend one of the largest and longest-running vendor contracts in the financial industry. Kyndryl will continue to run Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and mission-critical IT infrastructures...
OneConnect unveils OneConnect Smart Technology in the UAE
OneConnect Financial Technology, a leading Technology-as-a-Service provider, today unveiled OneConnect Smart Technology (ME) Limited in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre of the capital of the UAE. Earlier, OneConnect announced that it will help develop the ADGM SME Financing...
Carlton James Diversified Alpha Fund invests in AiDock
The Carlton James Group, an investment management group specialising in recession-resistant portfolios and venture debt, is proud to announce its flagship fund has completed an equity investment into the innovation-driven Israeli founded Company, AiDock. The AiDock story began in 2017 when CEO and Co-Founder Eddie Galantzan observed a customs brokerage...
Moon Mortgage Raises $3.5M to Bring Crypto Mortgages to Market
Cryptocurrency lending platform, Moon Mortgage, has raised a $3.5 million seed round as it looks to bring two key products to market, including a mortgage lending product that will allow investors to collateralize crypto holdings for real estate investment. The round was led by CoinFund and Cadenza Ventures, which both invested $1.65 million in the business.
Half of fintechs losing $11m per year in product delays due to BaaS providers
Aite-Novarica Group today announced the launch of a new study, commissioned by ClearBank, that reveals one in five fintechs are losing $11m per year in product delays due to BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) providers. The report “Confusion, cost, and compliance: The bifurcation of BaaS and Embedded Banking” reveals that fintechs are increasingly reliant on their BaaS providers to speed time to market, boost revenues, and meet compliance demands. However, as fintechs scale and look to offer more complex services, BaaS providers are struggling to keep up. This is resulting in lost revenues, rising costs, and at worst intervention from the regulator, as fintechs start to churn towards Embedded Banking providers.
PostePay and Mastercard launch a solution to digitize payment requests across Italy
Mastercard, the global payments technology company, and PostePay, part of the Poste Italiane Group, today announce they are working together to launch a “Request to Pay” (RTP) solution in Italy. Request to Pay allows billers to request the payment of goods and services, digitally and in real-time. The...
Venom Foundation Becomes First Crypto Entity to Obtain ADGM Licence
Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
Bybit Users to Make the Most of Their Capital With New Loans
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, today launched its Crypto Loans service, which provides the platform’s 10 million users access to collateralized loans allowing them the freedom to manage their own capital efficiency. Bybit’s Crypto Loans allow users to access liquidity without needing to sell their...
