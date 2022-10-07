For the first time in decades, someone other than Steve Stefancik will be elected to represent what is now District 11 on the St. Tammany Parish Council. Three candidates are running for the seat in the Nov. 8 election. Kirk Drumm, one of the three, was appointed to serve as interim representative for the Slidell area district shortly after Stefancik died in October of 2021.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO