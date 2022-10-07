Read full article on original website
LogicApplied
4d ago
More funding for the DA, the 22nd and the sheriff.... The three worst divisions in the state of LA. STP residents should be funding people that fight for justice not groups that completely ignore the law and justice and seek arrest and convictions when they themselves know no law was broken.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Drug offenses account for about 70% of people inhabiting jails across the nation and St. Tammany is no exception. To help ease the pain of paying for incarceration and the family pain caused by drug abuse, Judge Peter Garcia is seeking an alternative to jail time for these offenders. He hopes to have a pilot program in place sometime next year.
NOLA.com
Following Steve Stefancik's passing, trio vies to replace him on Parish Council
For the first time in decades, someone other than Steve Stefancik will be elected to represent what is now District 11 on the St. Tammany Parish Council. Three candidates are running for the seat in the Nov. 8 election. Kirk Drumm, one of the three, was appointed to serve as interim representative for the Slidell area district shortly after Stefancik died in October of 2021.
NOLA.com
Wetlands banks play sometimes controversial role in St. Tammany's development boom
Sunlight danced on hog fennel fronds and slender marsh grasses, catching the occasional pink of false foxglove, graceful yellow pitcher plants and antennae-like bog buttons visible from a boardwalk at the Abita Creek Flatwoods Preserve on a recent fall morning. "I feel like I'm on a different planet," said Shawen...
GOP Mississippi senator says she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’
One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
NOLA.com
Despite opposition, plans for new phase of D.R. Horton subdivision near Slidell move forward
With at least one member noting concern about a lawsuit, the St. Tammany Parish Council has overturned the parish Planning and Zoning Commission's denial of a controversial development of 215 new single-family houses on 58 acres in the Bonterra subdivision near Slidell. The council's unanimous vote Thursday came despite strong...
NOLA.com
St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts
St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
Gov. Edwards says Biden right to pardon marijuana offenders, can’t grant pardons on his own
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says President Biden is right to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law but says it’s something he can’t do on his own. In addition to granting the pardons, Biden called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of […]
theadvocate.com
‘A blessing’: Two years after Laura, federally funded rebuild begins in southwest Louisiana
DEQUINCY — Before the storm, there had been a few times couples would pull up to Sandra Rosalis’ home, a wood-frame house with a spacious front porch surrounded by trees. Would it be possible to rent out her garden for a day? They’d like to exchange their vows under the oaks and pines. One time, she says, she obliged.
NOLA.com
Backlog of aspiring teachers and others awaiting state clearance grows to around 7,400
State education leaders clashed Monday with the chairman of the Senate Education Committee on how to reduce the backlog of teachers and other educators awaiting certification from the state Department of Education — a list that has grown from about 6,500 to 7,400 in the past five weeks. "We...
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Warren Picard, age 28, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced on October 5, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to a 96-month (8 years) term of imprisonment.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Even a short-term fix for students’ reading problems is welcome
Think about the young child going back to school in January 2020 after the holidays, just weeks before the bottom dropped out of everybody’s schedule because of COVID-19. Those are the kids who are, all too often, not reading at grade level in Louisiana schools today. When the Board...
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
WDSU
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Insurance approves Citizens rate increase, new rate starts in January
La. — The Louisiana Department of Insurance has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning Jan. 1. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date. Louisiana law requires...
NOLA.com
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
NOLA.com
Letters: Mississippi gets that there's a proven way to teach reading. Louisiana doesn't.
Will Sentell's Oct. 3 piece on our state's low literacy rates in lower elementary schools, I was appalled to learn that more than half of students K-3 are reading below grade level. Perhaps our educational leaders should do their homework and refer to a 2019 opinion piece in The New...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: It has been 50 years since Hale Boggs disappeared
This week marks 50 years since the disappearance of one of Louisiana’s most powerful political figures — Congressman Hale Boggs, who represented New Orleans and Louisiana’s Second Congressional District for nearly 30 years. Boggs was U.S. House Majority Leader when his private flight disappeared in Alaska in October 1972.
Comments / 7