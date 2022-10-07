Read full article on original website
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
Carlton James Diversified Alpha Fund invests in AiDock
The Carlton James Group, an investment management group specialising in recession-resistant portfolios and venture debt, is proud to announce its flagship fund has completed an equity investment into the innovation-driven Israeli founded Company, AiDock. The AiDock story began in 2017 when CEO and Co-Founder Eddie Galantzan observed a customs brokerage...
Ecospend Partners with Leading Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper to Provide Account to Account Payment Solution
Ecospend, the UK’s leading open banking payment provider, today announces that it has launched a marketplace payments solution through its ‘pay by bank’ product for Bumper, the leading payment platform specialising in car repairs, accessories, and sales products. Ecospend will provide a best-in-class closed-loop payment system, connecting customers with car dealers.
Finastra Connects to Contour, Offering an Enhanced Digital Trade Finance Network
Today at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam, Finastra announced a strategic collaboration to integrate its Fusion Trade Innovation software with Contour, the global digital trade finance network, providing banks and corporates with a streamlined end-to-end back-office workflow. Users may access their data through either platform, providing banks with increased efficiency and faster turnaround times when processing Letter of Credit transactions. Ultimately, it opens the door for increased access to trade finance and stronger returns for banks.
Freelance Payroll Solution Solar Staff Launches in the USA
Solar Staff, an international payment and task management solution for companies and contractors, has announced its launch in the United States. Solar Staff automates interaction between 700,000 independent contractors and more than 1,600 businesses from 45 markets including SPLAT, SumSub, Atomic Wallet and Adguard. The company was founded using only...
Tim Hardcastle – INSTANDA – ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Tim Hardcastle, the CEO and Co-Founder of SaaS provider INSTANDA, at ITC Vegas, to talk about how to survive in this current insurance climate. The company, which provides carriers and MGAs with the ability to create and scale insurance products, has survived the hostile blows of the pandemic and insurtech valuation collapse.
Fintech and Bank Collaboration Key to Reversing Disintermediation Trend, Aite-Novarica/BNY Mellon Report Finds
BNY Mellon, in collaboration with Aite-Novarica Group, today released a report finding that financial institutions (FIs) servicing business clients are being disintermediated by fintech payment providers. But it also found that banks are slowing the trend by partnering with larger banks who have already built connections to fintechs. The report...
Standard Chartered launches Trade Track-It Digital Portal for Near Real-time Trade Transaction Status
Standard Chartered announced the launch of Trade Track-It, a one-stop digital trade transaction portal that offers its clients end-to-end visibility of their trade transaction status globally. Integrated with DHL’s tracking system and Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s vessel tracking system through application programming interface, the portal provides clients and their counterparties with 24/7 access to near real-time updates for trade transactions, document delivery and vessel status.
HSBC launches Digital Receivables Finance capability
HSBC has cut the approval process for new Receivables Finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours, using a new technology platform. Using the new online application journey, co-created with Trade Ledger, with a few clicks HSBC customers can now transfer data directly through an API from their accounting software package. They also have the option to upload their data through a user-interface.
Broadridge Launches New Proxy Voting in Austria via Direct Market Solutions
Further extending its innovation program to support the highest standards of corporate governance in local and global markets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the successful live running of its “market golden copy” event sourcing and proxy vote execution service for banks, brokers and wealth managers in Austria.
Pragma expands algorithms with deep-learning to Canadian markets
Pragma, the independent, multi-asset class algorithmic trading technology provider, has further enhanced its deep-learning enabled execution algorithms to intelligently trade Canadian and U.S. interlisted equities. Pragma launched Mercury, its deep neural network-based execution engine, in 2021 after a multi-year research and development effort, and a year of controlled production trading...
BCB Group’s New DeFi Yield Product Offers Investors Attractive Returns Within a Safe Structure
BCB Group – a leading provider of business accounts and trading services for the digital asset economy, announces the launch of its latest new investment strategy – DeFi Yield – and appoints Re7 Capital as the fund manager for this strategy. Earlier this year, BCB Group successfully...
Spreedly Expands Support Offerings as Adoption of Payments Orchestration Grows
Spreedly has announced that it has expanded the organization’s support offerings for customers. The organization has now established a global support infrastructure that includes resources deployed across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, as well as offering customers 24x7x365 global support. This expansion of Spreedly’s operations will help the company...
Deutsche Bank Extends Partnership with Kyndryl to Support the Bank’s Ongoing Transformation
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement under which the bank will extend one of the largest and longest-running vendor contracts in the financial industry. Kyndryl will continue to run Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and mission-critical IT infrastructures...
Fluro Secures £200m to Fund New Lending
Fluro, the UK consumer lender previously known as Lending Works, today announced a landmark £200 million financing partnership with BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, over the last two years, Fluro has evolved to become an institutionally funded lender and this facility from BNP Paribas will allow Fluro to significantly expand its balance sheet. With 75 employees based at its London headquarters, Fluro is one of the UK’s most innovative embedded lenders, providing unsecured personal loans to prime and near-prime UK consumers through partners such as price comparison sites. Fluro pioneered “Real Rates, Real Eligibility”, providing customers with instant decisions and transparency on rates, as opposed to the incumbent representative APR approach that led to poor customer experience.
PostePay and Mastercard launch a solution to digitize payment requests across Italy
Mastercard, the global payments technology company, and PostePay, part of the Poste Italiane Group, today announce they are working together to launch a “Request to Pay” (RTP) solution in Italy. Request to Pay allows billers to request the payment of goods and services, digitally and in real-time. The...
Venom Foundation Becomes First Crypto Entity to Obtain ADGM Licence
Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
Bybit Users to Make the Most of Their Capital With New Loans
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, today launched its Crypto Loans service, which provides the platform’s 10 million users access to collateralized loans allowing them the freedom to manage their own capital efficiency. Bybit’s Crypto Loans allow users to access liquidity without needing to sell their...
Traditional and challenger banks not aligning with global sustainability standards despite high representation at board level
A research report published today shows although challenger and traditional banks have increased sustainability representation at board level, they are underperforming in aligning with global environmental standards due to a lack of regulation and enforcement. The research of 150 UK banking executives, commissioned by Mobiquity, a full-service digital transformation enabler,...
