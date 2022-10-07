ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heist#Casa#Albertson
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets around 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WAFB

Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy