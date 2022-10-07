Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dylan Parker, 21, of Pride. The stop took place on Arleen Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and Justin Akins, 39, of Zachary, was...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
Police investigating deadly shooting on Terrace Avenue, victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday morning. BRPD states that Dedrick Wagner, 17, was shot to death around 11:17 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. Wagner was shot by an unknown...
brproud.com
BRPD arrests felon after discovery of heroin, guns, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Monday, October 10, ended with the arrest of one man and the seizure of drugs, guns and money. The traffic stop was initiated by members of the Baton Rouge Police Department in the 5500 block of Stearns St. 47-year-old Matthew...
LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man blamed for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41, who was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday, announcing the arrest of seven people in relation to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Hammond on Saturday (Oct. 8). According to Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis, a party involving high school-aged juveniles...
brproud.com
Central PD: Driver “likely suffering from a near narcotics overdose” plows through subdivision
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Central Police Department was alerted by multiple people about a situation in the North Woods subdivision. CPD said, the calls came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, about a driver who was possibly “impaired.”. EBR...
wbrz.com
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
BATON ROUGE - One man says he's on the hook for car repair costs even though that car was stolen from the collision center. He contacted 2 On Your Side and feels frustrated about the whole scenario. Last week, thieves got the keys to two cars being repaired at Complete...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets around 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road on Oct. 8. The victim who died in the crash was identified as [..]
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in first death of Zachary police officer: 'Chris didn't come home that night'
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Chad Felps shared a heartfelt embrace with his former partner's widow Monday evening inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. A parish jury convicted the man who caused the first death of an on-duty Zachary police officer, finding Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., guilty of manslaughter.
theadvocate.com
Man dead after weekend shooting on Interstate 12 between Airline and Drusilla, police say
A man has died days after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 12, Baton Rouge police said. Toby Taylor, 28, died two days after he and a 25-year-old man were struck by gunfire early Saturday while traveling in a vehicle on I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car
A traffic stop because of a switched plate quickly escalated after deputies saw what turned out to be an explosive device in the vehicle.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.
