ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
WSLS

WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
BLUE RIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Dublin, VA
Pulaski County, VA
Government
County
Pulaski County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#People In Need#New York City#The New People#Transitional Housing#Autumn Morgera
WDBJ7.com

Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark your calendars, because every Friday in October, Planet Fitness is giving away gift cards for free gas. The gym is handing out $30 gift cards to the first 50 people in line at a Salem gas station at 10 a.m. every Friday for the rest of the month. Friday’s gas giveaway was at the Go-Mart in Salem.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
GILES COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wfxrtv.com

Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Meet Duke!

WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Local shop breaks …. Making a difference in the lives...
ROANOKE, VA
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Proposed halfway house in Fries sparking debate

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the old Washington Inn in Fries, Va, have a plan to turn the property into a low intensity residential service site for people recovering from addiction. This proposal has sparked debate withing the town. “We understand that is a needed thing, but we...
FRIES, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy