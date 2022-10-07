Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
WSLS
WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of domestic violence awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
WDBJ7.com
Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark your calendars, because every Friday in October, Planet Fitness is giving away gift cards for free gas. The gym is handing out $30 gift cards to the first 50 people in line at a Salem gas station at 10 a.m. every Friday for the rest of the month. Friday’s gas giveaway was at the Go-Mart in Salem.
WSLS
Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
Augusta Free Press
Air Pollution Board adds Giles County to list of areas not meeting air quality standards
At its regular meeting last Wednesday, the State Air Pollution Control Board added a portion of Giles County to its list of areas that do not meet national air quality standards. The area is limited, according to a press release, to the Lhoist North America Kimballton Facility, where sulfur dioxide...
WSLS
Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Duke!
WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Local shop breaks …. Making a difference in the lives...
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. “The worst part about this is the uncertainty, and not knowing whether it is going to come, or when it is going to come,” said Allen.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WDBJ7.com
Proposed halfway house in Fries sparking debate
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the old Washington Inn in Fries, Va, have a plan to turn the property into a low intensity residential service site for people recovering from addiction. This proposal has sparked debate withing the town. “We understand that is a needed thing, but we...
