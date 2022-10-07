Fluro, the UK consumer lender previously known as Lending Works, today announced a landmark £200 million financing partnership with BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, over the last two years, Fluro has evolved to become an institutionally funded lender and this facility from BNP Paribas will allow Fluro to significantly expand its balance sheet. With 75 employees based at its London headquarters, Fluro is one of the UK’s most innovative embedded lenders, providing unsecured personal loans to prime and near-prime UK consumers through partners such as price comparison sites. Fluro pioneered “Real Rates, Real Eligibility”, providing customers with instant decisions and transparency on rates, as opposed to the incumbent representative APR approach that led to poor customer experience.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO