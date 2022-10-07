Read full article on original website
HSBC launches Digital Receivables Finance capability
HSBC has cut the approval process for new Receivables Finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours, using a new technology platform. Using the new online application journey, co-created with Trade Ledger, with a few clicks HSBC customers can now transfer data directly through an API from their accounting software package. They also have the option to upload their data through a user-interface.
Standard Chartered launches Trade Track-It Digital Portal for Near Real-time Trade Transaction Status
Standard Chartered announced the launch of Trade Track-It, a one-stop digital trade transaction portal that offers its clients end-to-end visibility of their trade transaction status globally. Integrated with DHL’s tracking system and Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s vessel tracking system through application programming interface, the portal provides clients and their counterparties with 24/7 access to near real-time updates for trade transactions, document delivery and vessel status.
Deutsche Bank Extends Partnership with Kyndryl to Support the Bank’s Ongoing Transformation
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement under which the bank will extend one of the largest and longest-running vendor contracts in the financial industry. Kyndryl will continue to run Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and mission-critical IT infrastructures...
ECOMMPAY celebrates 10 year anniversary & reaches 2 million daily transactions
International payment service provider and direct bank card acquirer, ECOMMPAY is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. The fintech company has grown exponentially from less than one million transactions per year in 2012 to two million transactions. ECOMMPAY is a self-funded business, which built its payment infrastructure in-house. The company has...
PostePay and Mastercard launch a solution to digitize payment requests across Italy
Mastercard, the global payments technology company, and PostePay, part of the Poste Italiane Group, today announce they are working together to launch a “Request to Pay” (RTP) solution in Italy. Request to Pay allows billers to request the payment of goods and services, digitally and in real-time. The...
Freelance Payroll Solution Solar Staff Launches in the USA
Solar Staff, an international payment and task management solution for companies and contractors, has announced its launch in the United States. Solar Staff automates interaction between 700,000 independent contractors and more than 1,600 businesses from 45 markets including SPLAT, SumSub, Atomic Wallet and Adguard. The company was founded using only...
Broadridge Launches New Proxy Voting in Austria via Direct Market Solutions
Further extending its innovation program to support the highest standards of corporate governance in local and global markets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the successful live running of its “market golden copy” event sourcing and proxy vote execution service for banks, brokers and wealth managers in Austria.
OneConnect unveils OneConnect Smart Technology in the UAE
OneConnect Financial Technology, a leading Technology-as-a-Service provider, today unveiled OneConnect Smart Technology (ME) Limited in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre of the capital of the UAE. Earlier, OneConnect announced that it will help develop the ADGM SME Financing...
Evolution of the Payments Ecosystem – Harshna Cayley – Barclaycard
Harshna Cayley, Managing Director of the Payment Products Gateway at Barclaycard chats to Douglas Mackenzie and gives her insight on the evolution of the payments ecosystem in recent years. As the number 1 payments processor in the UK, Harshna explains that Barclaycard is in a great position to discuss the...
Traditional and challenger banks not aligning with global sustainability standards despite high representation at board level
A research report published today shows although challenger and traditional banks have increased sustainability representation at board level, they are underperforming in aligning with global environmental standards due to a lack of regulation and enforcement. The research of 150 UK banking executives, commissioned by Mobiquity, a full-service digital transformation enabler,...
Ecospend Partners with Leading Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper to Provide Account to Account Payment Solution
Ecospend, the UK’s leading open banking payment provider, today announces that it has launched a marketplace payments solution through its ‘pay by bank’ product for Bumper, the leading payment platform specialising in car repairs, accessories, and sales products. Ecospend will provide a best-in-class closed-loop payment system, connecting customers with car dealers.
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Differentiation for Banks” – Jussi Lindberg, Banking Circle in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Banking Circle solutions are powering the payments for more than 250 regulated businesses, financial institutions and marketplaces, enabling them to gain access to the markets in which their customers want to trade, via a super-correspondent banking network. Here, Jussi Lindberg, its Chief Commercial Officer, explains the approach. “For payments businesses...
Fluro Secures £200m to Fund New Lending
Fluro, the UK consumer lender previously known as Lending Works, today announced a landmark £200 million financing partnership with BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, over the last two years, Fluro has evolved to become an institutionally funded lender and this facility from BNP Paribas will allow Fluro to significantly expand its balance sheet. With 75 employees based at its London headquarters, Fluro is one of the UK’s most innovative embedded lenders, providing unsecured personal loans to prime and near-prime UK consumers through partners such as price comparison sites. Fluro pioneered “Real Rates, Real Eligibility”, providing customers with instant decisions and transparency on rates, as opposed to the incumbent representative APR approach that led to poor customer experience.
Form3 To Launch Cloud-Native API SWIFT Connectivity Solution
Form3, the leading cloud payment technology provider, today announces its plans to launch a cloud-native API solution to connect financial institutions globally to the SWIFT network. The Swift as a service solution will help banks, fintechs and payment service providers to gain API access to SWIFT for payments and cash...
Beazley Announces Partnership with Certua on Embedded Insurance
Certua is excited to announce its partnership with Beazley to provide embedded specialist insurance for small scheme and programme business. Specialist insurer Beazley will use Certua’s Embedded Insurance platform to enable small scheme opportunities to be underwritten in an efficient and cost-effective way, for both brokers and insureds. The...
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
Praxis Tech Ltd is Going Global
Praxis Tech continues its accelerated growth trajectory as it announces participation in multiple exhibitions, spanning the globe. As 2022 comes to a close, Praxis has a lot in store over the next quarter; exhibiting in Dubai, Malta, and London. Their aim being to meet new potential clients, strengthen the bond with existing merchants, and showcase all that Praxis has to offer.
Spreedly Expands Support Offerings as Adoption of Payments Orchestration Grows
Spreedly has announced that it has expanded the organization’s support offerings for customers. The organization has now established a global support infrastructure that includes resources deployed across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, as well as offering customers 24x7x365 global support. This expansion of Spreedly’s operations will help the company...
Pleo Appoints New Head of Operations in the UK and Ireland
Pleo today announces the appointment of Abigail Slater as its new head of operations in the UK and Ireland. Europe’s leading business spend solution, which is helping small and medium-sized businesses leave behind the pains of old-fashioned financial processes, is now investing in further strategic talent for its UKI team, following a period of sustained growth for the business.
Venom Foundation Becomes First Crypto Entity to Obtain ADGM Licence
Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
